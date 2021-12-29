Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Gulfam Khan Is Positive That Year 2022 Will Bring Something Magical With It

The well known television actress can sense the 'magic dust in the air' and is looking forward to a new year.

Gulfam Khan Is Positive That Year 2022 Will Bring Something Magical With It
Television actress Gulfam Khan. | Instagram/@gulfamkhan_hussain

Trending

Gulfam Khan Is Positive That Year 2022 Will Bring Something Magical With It
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T22:23:22+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 10:23 pm

Actress Gulfam Khan, who is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Laado 2', 'Naamkarann' and 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and is part of show, 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'. Like everyone else, she too, is looking forward to bidding 2021 adieu and is hopeful that the coming year brings good news and happier times.

The actress started 2021 on a rough note when her family suffered from Covid 19 virus but says that she is glad that everyone came out of it stronger.

"2021 has been overall a good year. It started a little on the low note due to the pandemic and my whole family being down with the flu and unfortunately due to covid I also lost a couple of people I was close to and that pain stays but life moves on. I'm excited about the coming year, there is this magic dust in the air and I can feel it in my bones that something wonderful is going to happen," Khan tells us .

The actress adds, "I have always loved Christmas time and I am at my best during this time, it somehow brings back so much nostalgia, maybe it is the smell of the trees around this time or the taste of marzipan on my tongue but Christmas. Well it's just magical. So I wish from the bottom of my heart that the Almighty smiles on us and gives us respite from this phase and opens up the skies for us to breathe freely."

The actress reveals that she is also working on some new projects.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"I look forward to good roles and good content. So if something interesting comes up I'll jump on board. I am right now concentrating on writing as I have a few shows and a movie slated for 2022 (which would have happened earlier but got pushed a year ahead) as they say Der aaye durust aaye so the last couple of months have been on an up swing for me career wise," says Khan.

Looking back at what she learnt during the year, while the actress can't pick one thing, she is grateful for working with interesting people.

"2021, has been a year of many things, smiles, laughter, tears, all emotions good and bad. I started a new show, with a new character on my old channel.
In 'Ziddi Dil Manne' na  I got to work alongside some of my favourite people and also got to know a few more wonderful people especially Diljot who I met for the first time on the show but who has become very dear to me. So all in all it was a beautiful journey," she says.

 

Tags

Yashika Mathur Gulfam Khan Mumbai India Entertainment COVID 19 Television show Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh On Meeting Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents: We Were In Presence Of People With Immense Strength

Adivi Sesh On Meeting Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents: We Were In Presence Of People With Immense Strength

Sharvari: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Was Really Beautiful And Pure

Roop Durgapal Keen On Getting In Front Of The Camera Again

S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' To Release On Theatres On Scheduled Date Despite Covid Scare

Salman Khan's Birthday Gifts: Flat Worth Rs 12 Crore, Diamond Bracelet, Rolex Watch

Year-Ender 2021: Indian Actors Who Made Us Proud In Hollywood

Ajith Starrer 'Valimai' Trailer Release Date Unveiled

Kim Kardashian's Christmas 2021 Photo Dump Is Dreamy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Suriya Releases Teaser Of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', Fans Approve The First Look

Suriya Releases Teaser Of 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', Fans Approve The First Look

I Never Choose A Film Thinking How Much Conversation It Will Generate: Ayushmann Khurrana

I Never Choose A Film Thinking How Much Conversation It Will Generate: Ayushmann Khurrana

Despite Omicron Scare, Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora Are Back To Partying

Despite Omicron Scare, Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora Are Back To Partying

Disha Patani's Bikini Avatar Takes The Internet By Storm

Disha Patani's Bikini Avatar Takes The Internet By Storm

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India set a 305-run target for South Africa in the first Test match. At the close of play on Day 4, the Proteas were 94/4.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement