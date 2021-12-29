Gulfam Khan Is Positive That Year 2022 Will Bring Something Magical With It

Actress Gulfam Khan, who is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Laado 2', 'Naamkarann' and 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and is part of show, 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'. Like everyone else, she too, is looking forward to bidding 2021 adieu and is hopeful that the coming year brings good news and happier times.

The actress started 2021 on a rough note when her family suffered from Covid 19 virus but says that she is glad that everyone came out of it stronger.

"2021 has been overall a good year. It started a little on the low note due to the pandemic and my whole family being down with the flu and unfortunately due to covid I also lost a couple of people I was close to and that pain stays but life moves on. I'm excited about the coming year, there is this magic dust in the air and I can feel it in my bones that something wonderful is going to happen," Khan tells us .

The actress adds, "I have always loved Christmas time and I am at my best during this time, it somehow brings back so much nostalgia, maybe it is the smell of the trees around this time or the taste of marzipan on my tongue but Christmas. Well it's just magical. So I wish from the bottom of my heart that the Almighty smiles on us and gives us respite from this phase and opens up the skies for us to breathe freely."

The actress reveals that she is also working on some new projects.

"I look forward to good roles and good content. So if something interesting comes up I'll jump on board. I am right now concentrating on writing as I have a few shows and a movie slated for 2022 (which would have happened earlier but got pushed a year ahead) as they say Der aaye durust aaye so the last couple of months have been on an up swing for me career wise," says Khan.

Looking back at what she learnt during the year, while the actress can't pick one thing, she is grateful for working with interesting people.

"2021, has been a year of many things, smiles, laughter, tears, all emotions good and bad. I started a new show, with a new character on my old channel.

In 'Ziddi Dil Manne' na I got to work alongside some of my favourite people and also got to know a few more wonderful people especially Diljot who I met for the first time on the show but who has become very dear to me. So all in all it was a beautiful journey," she says.