Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Lashes Out At Krushna Abhishek’s Wife Kashmera Shah

Actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has lashed out at comedian Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah. The two families have been warring for the past few years. The thing cropped up again and made news again when Abhishek decided to excuse himself from The Kapil Sharma Show on the same episode when Govinda’s family was to come on the show. It went on to spark varied talks from both sides, and eventually, they started name-calling each other.

Ahuja spoke up in a new interview about Shah's remark where she has asked ‘who is Sunita’. "I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side," said Ahuja while talking to a leading daily.

She went on to add, "We don't need the footage. The people who need footage do such things. It has happened a thousand times that he is ready to say sorry and even several times, I have patched up. But, we can't ignore bad things again and again, we also have some self-respect. I don't know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda's wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don't have time to look at such people."

There has been no statement yet from Govinda on the entire matter.