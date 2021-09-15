Govinda's Other Nephew Says 'Sunita Maami' Is Like A 'Mother' To Him

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja had a major public fallout with his nephew Krishna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Recently, the ‘Coolie No. 1’ actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife and children Tina and Yashvardhan. However, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of this special episode.

While Govinda didn’t react to Krushna’s absence from Kapil’s show, Sunita lashed out at the latter for insulting her family name. While Kashmera said that the couple speaks nonsense about Krushna, Govinda's other nephew Vinay Anand has good things to say about his 'maami.'

Talking about his relationship with Sunita Ahuja, Anand told ETimes, "I have very high regard for Sunita Maami. She pampered us like a mother and gave us so much love that I can't repay in my whole life. She is like a mother figure to me. She has taken care of me a lot and always supported me."

For the unversed, in 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.

In the recent interview, Sunita had said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue."

Krushna, meanwhile, hopes for things to sort out between the families.

What had happened?

Govinda-Sunita and Krushna-Kashmera have been feuding since 2016. Things further escalated in 2018, when Sunita believed Kashmera's tweet about ‘people who dance for money’ was aimed at Govinda. Kashmera, instead, was upset that Govinda and Sunita never visited their ailing sons at the hospital.

The feud was reignited earlier this month when Krushna refused to be part of a Kapil Sharma Show episode, which featured Sunita and Govinda as guests. Sunita, in an interview, said she does not want to see Krushna's face ever again. “Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family... We have raised them and are not living off them...All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” she had said.