Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Govinda's Other Nephew Says 'Sunita Maami' Is Like A 'Mother' To Him

Govinda's Other Nephew Says 'Sunita Maami' Is Like A 'Mother' To Him

Govinda's Other Nephew Says 'Sunita Maami' Is Like A 'Mother' To Him
For the unversed, in 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. | File Photo

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are caught in a public feud with their other nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Here's what Govinda's other nephew Vinay Anand has to say about his 'maami.'

Trending

Govinda's Other Nephew Says 'Sunita Maami' Is Like A 'Mother' To Him
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T10:02:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 10:02 am

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja had a major public fallout with his nephew Krishna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Recently, the ‘Coolie No. 1’ actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his wife and children Tina and Yashvardhan. However, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of this special episode.

While Govinda didn’t react to Krushna’s absence from Kapil’s show, Sunita lashed out at the latter for insulting her family name. While Kashmera said that the couple speaks nonsense about Krushna, Govinda's other nephew Vinay Anand has good things to say about his 'maami.'

Talking about his relationship with Sunita Ahuja, Anand told ETimes, "I have very high regard for Sunita Maami. She pampered us like a mother and gave us so much love that I can't repay in my whole life. She is like a mother figure to me. She has taken care of me a lot and always supported me."

For the unversed, in 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.

In the recent interview, Sunita had said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue."

Krushna, meanwhile, hopes for things to sort out between the families.

What had happened?

Govinda-Sunita and Krushna-Kashmera have been feuding since 2016. Things further escalated in 2018, when Sunita believed Kashmera's tweet about ‘people who dance for money’ was aimed at Govinda. Kashmera, instead, was upset that Govinda and Sunita never visited their ailing sons at the hospital.

The feud was reignited earlier this month when Krushna refused to be part of a Kapil Sharma Show episode, which featured Sunita and Govinda as guests. Sunita, in an interview, said she does not want to see Krushna's face ever again. “Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family... We have raised them and are not living off them...All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” she had said.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Govinda Krushna Abhishek Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Buy Bungalow Worth Rs 22 Crore In Alibaug!

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Buy Bungalow Worth Rs 22 Crore In Alibaug!

Shehnaaz Gill Is Coping Well, After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Abhinav Shukla

Who Is Sudha Reddy, The Only Indian Invited At Met Gala 2021?

Shehnaaz Gill's Dad Gets Her Name Tattooed; Sidharth Shukla’s Mom Wants Her To Lead A Normal Life

Hugh Jackman Aka Wolverine Stands With Afghan Women

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Fardeen Khan To Make A Grand Comeback With Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Remake

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

The Special Appearance of Ganesh Chaturthi In Bollywood

The Special Appearance of Ganesh Chaturthi In Bollywood

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Hilarious Question For Kim Kardashian’s Dress

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Hilarious Question For Kim Kardashian’s Dress

Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well

Aftab Shivdasani: OTT Has An Audience That Enjoys Massy Entertainment As Well

Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal Starrer ‘Hasal’ To Go On Floors In December

Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal Starrer ‘Hasal’ To Go On Floors In December

Read More from Outlook

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

US Ignored Pak Role In Helping Taliban, How Will India Trust Us With Confronting China?: Rep Senator

US Ignored Pak Role In Helping Taliban, How Will India Trust Us With Confronting China?: Rep Senator

Outlook Web Desk / Robert Menendez spoke about Pakistan's “double-dealing” and “providing safe haven” to Taliban and questioned US's supposedly weak stance that could affect relations with India.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Bad Apples Spoil Himachal’s Much-Loved ‘Delicious’ Harvest

Bad Apples Spoil Himachal’s Much-Loved ‘Delicious’ Harvest

Ashwani Sharma / An unprecedented price crash in wholesale markets or mandis has upset Himachal Pradesh’s apple cart this season, distressing nearly 1.20 lakh growers in the state.

Advertisement
/