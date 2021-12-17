Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Actress Genelia D'Souza made a fun Instagram reel to wish her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, a happy birthday. Along with the reel, she also left him a heartfelt note. Today is Deshmukh's 43rd birthday.

The actress penned down an emotive note filled with love which states “Dearest Partner, I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love. I’m so glad for me that one will always be you. Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you.. You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there’s nothing I would change about lives… (sic).”

Riteish Deshmukh and D'souza dated for almost a decade before they got married in 2012. The couple has two kids, Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh.

Recently, Riteish Deshmukh made an official announcement that he would mark his directorial debut with the Marathi film, 'Ved', which will also feature D'Souza. Sharing the poster of his film, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness (sic).”

'Ved', with music curated by Ajay-Atul, will be released on August 12, 2022.