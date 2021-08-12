Gehana Vasisth’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected By Mumbai Court; Actor Moves To HC

A Mumbai sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail application of actor Gehana Vasisth, in connection with the FIR registered against her in Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch, on Thursday.

According to reports the actor will move to Bombay High Court after the court rejected her plea.

Vasisth was arrested in February in connection with the case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic comment. Later, after Kundra was arrested, two FIRs were filed, against Vasisth and others, where two unknown women accused Vasisth and others of forcing them to shoot for porn videos which were later sold to companies allegedly owned by Kundra.

Interestingly, while Gehana has been booked in the adult film racket case, she has claimed of being targeted by the Mumbai police. She reportedly told the Bombay High Court that she had exposed the Mumbai police for allegedly demanding bribe from her along with supporting Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

“Gehana Vasisth had exposed Mumbai Police when she spoke about how policemen who came to arrest her had demanded her to pay a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. And second is that she had supported Raj Kundra which is why this case is filed. They are targeting Vasisth for being a public celebrity,” advocate Sunil Kumar, who had appeared for Gehana, told the high court.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

