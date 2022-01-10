Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

Hollywood actor Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday (January 9).

'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65
Bob Saget found dead in hotel room. | Instagram\BobSaget

Trending

'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T12:15:31+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 12:15 pm

Comedian and ‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget has died, aged 65 on Sunday (January 9). The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed through a tweet that the deputies were called to the hotel Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an “unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

The tweet read as, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.” “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." The cause of the death is not known yet.

Saget had just begun his 'I Don't Do Negative' Tour and was on his way across the country. He was currently on tour in the States, and his most recent performance was on Saturday night (8 January) in Jacksonville. Shortly after the show concluded, he tweeted about it.

As reported by Channel24, Sagets family said, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today, he was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

The actor was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedy 'Full House,' which debuted in 1987 and ended on May 23, 1995. When Netflix aired the Full House revival 'Fuller House' in 2016, Saget reprised his character. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

For eight years, Saget was the host of 'America's Funniest Home Videos.' He also gave narration for the CBS sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' for all nine seasons.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Bob Saget Mumbai Hollywood Death Comedy Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

Kishwer Merchant And Suyash Rai's Four-Month-Old Son Tests Covid Positive

Kajal Aggarwal Excited To Meet Her Little One; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Comments 'Look At You Glowing'

Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Look As Vedha, Fans Say 'Hottest Vedha Is Here'

Saumya Kamble Lift’s 'India’s Best Dancer Season 2' Trophy

Golden Globes 2022: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Film; Full List Here

'83' Director Kabir Khan Says Pandemic Hit The Film Hard: We Couldn't Do Anything

Halle Berry Bats For Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman: 'She's Going To Be Wonderful'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US

How The Screen Saved The Stage During The Pandemic

How The Screen Saved The Stage During The Pandemic

Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Dies

Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Dies

Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Fans No To Share Leaked Pic With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Social Media

Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Fans No To Share Leaked Pic With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Social Media

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement