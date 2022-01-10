'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

Comedian and ‘Full House’ actor Bob Saget has died, aged 65 on Sunday (January 9). The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed through a tweet that the deputies were called to the hotel Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an “unresponsive man in a hotel room.”

The tweet read as, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.” “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." The cause of the death is not known yet.

Saget had just begun his 'I Don't Do Negative' Tour and was on his way across the country. He was currently on tour in the States, and his most recent performance was on Saturday night (8 January) in Jacksonville. Shortly after the show concluded, he tweeted about it.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

As reported by Channel24, Sagets family said, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today, he was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

The actor was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedy 'Full House,' which debuted in 1987 and ended on May 23, 1995. When Netflix aired the Full House revival 'Fuller House' in 2016, Saget reprised his character.

For eight years, Saget was the host of 'America's Funniest Home Videos.' He also gave narration for the CBS sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother' for all nine seasons.