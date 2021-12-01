Freida Pinto Is Having A Wonderful Time With Her New Born Son - View Pics

Freida Pinto, who starred in 'Slumdog Millionaire', took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing with her new son Rumi-Ray. Her caption read, "My dance partner for life." The baby's face isn't visible. Her Instagram stories included a video of the event.

Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran recently had their first child, Rumi-Ray. Last week, the pair announced their engagement on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly,” wrote the actress.

Tran, on the other hand, wrote "Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle. You are such a warrior.”

In November of this year, Pinto got engaged to Cory Tran. She announced her pregnancy in October, flaunting her baby belly. She captioned the post, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall,"