Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Freida Pinto Is Having A Wonderful Time With Her New Born Son - View Pics

Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran recently had their first child, Rumi-Ray.

Freida Pinto has a wonderful time with her new baby Rumi-Ray. | Instagram/@freidapinto

2021-12-01T17:25:04+05:30
Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 5:25 pm

Freida Pinto, who starred in 'Slumdog Millionaire', took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing with her new son Rumi-Ray. Her caption read, "My dance partner for life." The baby's face isn't visible. Her Instagram stories included a video of the event.

Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran recently had their first child, Rumi-Ray. Last week, the pair announced their engagement on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly,” wrote the actress.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto)

Tran, on the other hand, wrote "Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle. You are such a warrior.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CORY | TRAN (@coryt)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto)

In November of this year, Pinto got engaged to Cory Tran. She announced her pregnancy in October, flaunting her baby belly. She captioned the post, “Baby Tran, coming this Fall,"

