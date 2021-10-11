Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Five Reasons Why Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kim Kardashian’s Debut Appearance On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kim Kardashian’s maiden appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ saw the 40-year-old joke about her stardom, her estranged husband Kanye West and the entire Kardashian family.

Five Reasons Why Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kim Kardashian’s Debut Appearance On ‘Saturday Night Live’
Kardashian also managed to feature in a star-filled sketch that had special cameos from the likes of John Cena, Chace Crawford, Chris Rock among others.

Trending

Five Reasons Why Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kim Kardashian’s Debut Appearance On ‘Saturday Night Live’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T10:50:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 10:50 am

Reality TV star became a darling on social media following her debut appearance on the popular TV show ‘Saturday Night Live’. Internet users lauded the 40-year-old, after she poked fun at her family, her estranged husband and the popular reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Kardashian also managed to feature in a star-filled sketch that had special cameos from the likes of John Cena, Chace Crawford, Chris Rock among others.

From jokes about her stardom, to her estranged husband Kanye West and the entire Kardashian family, here are five top moments from Kardashian's debut performance.  

Roasting Kanye West in her monologue

Kim managed to take a massive dig at estranged husband Kanye West as she joked about their divorce. While calling him the "best rapper of all time", Kardashian listed out several positives of West, only to end with a dig that said, "When I divorce him you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality."

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Dig at sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker' PDA

During a sketch that was titled "The People’s Kourt", Kim not only pulled off a great impression of her sister Kourtney Kardashian but also managed to mock her PDA-filled romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. In the act, Kim as Kourtney was seen packing on the PDA with Mikey Day, who impersonated Travis Barker. The act also had Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman make an appearance as Kourtney and Travis‘ friends Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's kiss

For a hilarious sketch, Kim and SNL cast member Pete Davidson turned into Aladdin and Jasmin where they enjoy a magic carpet ride together. While Kardashian's Jasmin insults Aladdin calling him a "lowly street rat" and a person whose only friend is a monkey, Davidson's Aladin expresses his concerns over getting intimate with her. The duo also ended up sharing a kiss during this act, leaving fans to go into a frenzy.  

Kim Kardashian's all-star Bachelorette spoof

As Kim turned into a Bachelorette lead for a sketch, she managed to hand out "love tokens" to some famous suitors with John Cena, Blake Griffin, Chace Crawford, Jesse Williams Chris Rock and Tyler Cameron appearing in the act. One of the most epic moments from The Dream Guy sketch though was Kim and Amy Schumer's chemistry.

Kris Jenner suing Kendall and Kylie Jenner

In a part of The People's Kourt sketch, Kris Jenner who also made a cameo in the SNL episode was seen suing her youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The momager lists out her reason for suing her daughters and says Kylie's pregnancy is costing her money whereas Kendall offers "no drama."

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kim Kardashian Los Angeles Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Was 'Fascinated' By The 1965 Novel Written by Frank Herbert

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Was 'Fascinated' By The 1965 Novel Written by Frank Herbert

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As Face Of Paan Masala Brand After Backlash From Fans

5 Most Underrated Songs From Amitabh Bachchan’s Films

‘As Women We Fight It All The Time’: Supriya Pathak On Gender Disparity In Film Industry

Late Actor Irrfan’s Son Babil Khan Was Being Considered For A Role In ‘Sardar Udham’

Madonna Regrets Rejecting Roles In ‘Batman Returns’ And ‘The Matrix’

Big B Owes It To Many A Helping Hand, And Jaya Bachchan Is Just One Of Them!

Sahil Shroff Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Says, “Most People There Are TV Faces, Which Was A Disadvantage For Me”

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Celebrates Navratri With Housemates

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Celebrates Navratri With Housemates

More Support For SRK After Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani Slam Byju's For Pausing Ads Featuring The Actor

More Support For SRK After Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani Slam Byju's For Pausing Ads Featuring The Actor

Swara Bhasker Files Police Complaint After Receiving 'Objectionable Comments' On Social Media

Swara Bhasker Files Police Complaint After Receiving 'Objectionable Comments' On Social Media

A Sneak Peek At Gaurav Gupta’s Collection That Took Birth In The Ocean

A Sneak Peek At Gaurav Gupta’s Collection That Took Birth In The Ocean

Read More from Outlook

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

Outlook Web Desk / The Indian army said that the Chinese side was not agreeable to them and failed to provide forward-looking proposals despite the 'constructive suggestions' made by India.

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Naseer Ganai / Another former minister too set to join BJP in Delhi today; Rana says his move is aimed at defeating votaries 'Nixon Plan' that envisages splitting Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Koushik Paul / MS Dhoni smashed a six-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals to revive memories of his ability to finish matches. CSK entered the IPL final for the ninth time.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement