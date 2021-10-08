Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Five Facts About Netflix's 'Squid Game' You Didn't Know

Here are are five facts about Netflix's South Korean web series 'Squid Game', its unique storyline and characters, which you probably weren’t aware about.

Five Facts About Netflix's 'Squid Game' You Didn't Know
'Squid Game' is currently streaming on Netflix

Trending

Five Facts About Netflix's 'Squid Game' You Didn't Know
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T17:58:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 5:58 pm

Netflix’s ‘Squd Game’, a South Korean web series has been receiving rave reviews ever since it started streaming on the OTT platform, last month. But did you know that the series, had no producers for almost a decade, until the OTT giants invested in the project in 2019? Well, here are five facts about the series, its unique storyline and characters, you probably weren’t aware about.


‘Squid Game’ was originally a movie 

‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, said that title and key game were inspired by the real squid game, which was his favourite game when he was a child. He also chose this as the title of series because he thinks it symbolizes society. In a recent interview had revealed that he came up with the idea 13 years ago in 2008, when he was going through a financial crisis and his family was also under debt. It took him a year to write its script, and after he completed the script in 2009, there were no producers ready to invest into the project. Then in 2019, Netflix decided to fund the project and thatswhen he decided to turn it into the series, after adding more characters like Jun Ho, and adding more details in the storyline.

Casting

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm


Actors Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo were always the first-choice actors for Hwang Dong-hyuk, tp play the roles of Gi-hun and Sang-woo respectively. Lee Jung-jae worked closely with Hwang on set in order to enhance Gi-hun's characterization, and make sure he was likable. However, he deliberately searched for not-so-popular actors for the roles of Sae-byeok, Il-nam, and Ali. Getting the right actress for Sae-byeok was a challenge, but his search stopped in New York, where he saw actress Jung Ho-yeon, who was pursuing a career in modelling in the Big Apple. The character of Ji-young was originally written as a boy, but was later changed to be a girl, since Hwang Dong-hyuk wanted to explore the friendship between two women.

The games


According to several reports, the very first game in the show -- Red Light, Green Light—along with the giant doll of a girl, is based on children’s textbooks from the 70s and the 80s. The makers bought in an expert to make the real dalgona, for the dalgona challenge in the second game, who was on the set for three days. While filming the tug-of-war game, the makers used a machine to "tug" from the other side, making it very difficult for the actors, who were on the other side of the rope. Similarly, the makers, had created a one-metre-high gap between the ground and the glass way, for the glass stepping game, which made the cast genuinely scared.

 

The set


The playground set was deliberately made huge, to trigger childhood memories associated with a huge playground. Since one of the many themes, was around the objectification of human beings, the dorm-room was designed like a warehouse, with bunk beds symbolising shelves while also reinforcing the themes of the class and cut-throat competition in a capitalistic society. The coffins in the series had a bow tied around them because the creator of the game felt that he was gifting death to the contestants. The design with the incinerators in the room was inspired by the concentration camps in Auschwitz, Poland.

The masks


The front man’s story will be discovered in the season 2, if it ever gets a green light, the series creator had revealed in the interview. The masks worn by the staff involved in the game was a combination of fencing masks and traditional Korean masks called Haehotal.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau South Korea Netflix Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Raveena Tandon Stands Up In Support Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Mrunal Thakur Rocks In J J Valaya’s Collection At FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

'Bhramam' Movie Review: Old Wine in Old Bottle!

Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Post Conviction In Sex-Trafficking Case, R Kelly's Channels Permanently Removed From YouTube

Post Conviction In Sex-Trafficking Case, R Kelly's Channels Permanently Removed From YouTube

George Clooney Rules Out Cameo Appearance As Batman In 'The Flash'.

George Clooney Rules Out Cameo Appearance As Batman In 'The Flash'.

Mohanlal's 'Lucifer 2' To Go On Floors Next Year: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Mohanlal's 'Lucifer 2' To Go On Floors Next Year: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

Read More from Outlook

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Tata Group Buys Air India For Rs 18,000 Crore

Outlook Business Team / The announcement was made by the secretaries of DIPAM and the ministry of civil aviation.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Arijit Ghosh / As India marks Air Force Day on October 8, here's celebrating tales of valour in the face of 'invisible' enemies.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement