'First Time Ever I Saw My Father Breaking Down': Amitabh Bachchan On When He Met His Father After 'Coolie' Accident

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans on Twitter on Saturday by resharing an old picture one of his fans posted. In the black-and-white photograph, a young Amitabh can be seen seeking blessings from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who appears to be emotionally distraught while Abhishek looks on.

Sharing the story behind the moving image, Amitabh wrote, “It’s the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident...It’s the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down ! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!”

T 3777 - The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more ..

Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident ..

Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down !

A concerned little Abhishek looks on ! pic.twitter.com/vFC98UQCDE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 9, 2021

The 78-year-old star shared the image while thanking his fans on Twitter as the extraordinary actor hit the 45-million mark on Saturday.

Amitabh Bachchan is also present on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram where he regularly shares his thoughts with his fans

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine