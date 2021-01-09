'First Time Ever I Saw My Father Breaking Down': Amitabh Bachchan On When He Met His Father After 'Coolie' Accident

January 09, 2021
Corona
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an old family picture on Twitter and shared what happened when his met his father after being injured during the shoot for ‘Coolie’

Outlook Web Bureau 09 January 2021
In this file photo, Amitabh Bachchan recites the poems of his father the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan during an event at Amanora Park Town in Pune. Bachchan celebrates 78th birthday on Sunday.
PTI File Photo
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans on Twitter on Saturday by resharing an old picture one of his fans posted. In the black-and-white photograph, a young Amitabh can be seen seeking blessings from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who appears to be emotionally distraught while Abhishek looks on.

Sharing the story behind the moving image, Amitabh wrote, “It’s the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident...It’s the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down ! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!”

The 78-year-old star shared the image while thanking his fans on Twitter as the extraordinary actor hit the 45-million mark on Saturday.

Amitabh Bachchan is also present on other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram where he regularly shares his thoughts with his fans

 

