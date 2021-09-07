FIR Against Actor Rajat Bedi After Hitting A Person With His Car

An FIR has been filed against actor Rajat Bedi, after the 51-year-old actor allegedly hit a Mumbai local with his car on Monday evening. The injured victim, Rajesh Doot, according to reports, is in critical condition and currently admitted in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

According to a report in India Today, while Rajat Bedi, Doot to the hospital and promised to help their family, he left the hospital and never returned.

“The incident occurred at 6.30 pm when my husband was returning from work and he was drunk. Actor Rajat Bedi, who was driving his car, hit my husband when he was crossing the road. He fell down, sustaining injuries to the back of his head,” Rajesh’s wife, Babita Doot had said in an interview.

“At the hospital, Bedi told us that my husband suddenly came in front of the car. He assured us help and said that both he and his driver Suresh were there at the hospital. But after some time, he said he was leaving briefly, but never came back," she added.

The case has been registered against actor Rajat Bedi in Mumbai's DN Nagar Police Station. Milind Kurde, the senior Inspector at DN Nagar Police Station, informed that while an FIR has been registered against Rajat Bedi under relevant Sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act, no arrest has been made, yet.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine