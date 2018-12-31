﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Filmmaker Ringo Lam Best Known For 'City Of Fire' Dies At 63

Filmmaker Ringo Lam Best Known For 'City Of Fire' Dies At 63

The filmmaker best known for directing the influential crime film "City on Fire", Ringo Lam from Hong Kong has passed away. He was 63.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 December 2018
Filmmaker Ringo Lam Best Known For 'City Of Fire' Dies At 63
Twitter
Filmmaker Ringo Lam Best Known For 'City Of Fire' Dies At 63
outlookindia.com
2018-12-31T11:53:55+0530

The filmmaker best known for directing the influential crime film "City on Fire", Ringo Lam from Hong Kong has passed away. He was 63.

According to variety, Hong Kong media outlets reported that Lam's wife found him unresponsive in bed on Saturday.

The 1986 film "City on Fire", which won many accolades, including best director at the Hong Kong Film Awards, was a major influence on Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs".

Tarantino had told the Baltimore Sun that "City on Fire" was "a really cool movie. It influenced me a lot. I got some stuff from it."

Lam followed up the film with "Prison on Fire" and "School on Fire".

The director worked on various international projects and frequently collaborated with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

They worked on films such as "Maximum Risk", "In Hell" and "Replicant".

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Ringo Lam," Van Damme posted on Twitter.

His final film was "Sky on Fire".

Star of the film, Daniel Wu posted a tribute on Facebook, saying "A true maestro of film — you will be dearly missed."

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Los Angeles Director Movies Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan Launches 100 Ujjwala Sanitary Napkin Initiative
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters