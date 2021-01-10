January 10, 2021
Corona
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta Alleges Harassment By Unknown Caller

Mehta took to Twitter to shared the number of the caller and urged Mumbai Police to take action

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2021
Director and actor Hansal Mehta claimed that an unknown caller was harassing him and his family, and asked the Mumbai Police on Sunday to take remedial action immediately.

Mehta took to the microblogging site and shared the number of the caller, and tagged the police.

"Dear @MumbaiPolice this unknown person showing up as Rohit on truecaller has been harassing us incessantly all of last night.

"Please reprimand the person and take suitable action," the director tweeted.

In response to this, Mumbai Police replied, "Official complaint need to be lodged at your nearest Police Station."

Mehta's maiden web series "Scam 1992", released last year, cultivated positive reviews and appreciation. 

