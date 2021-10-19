Faruk Kabir Explains Why He Chose Egypt For 'Khuda Haafiz 2' Shoot

The filmmaker has shot the first schedule of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer at various locations in India.
Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.
Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.
Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Oman vs Bangladesh here. BAN lost their T20 World Cup 2021 opener vs Scotland while Oman beat Papua New Guinea.
Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.