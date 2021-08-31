Eric Clapton Trolled For His Anti-Vaccination Song 'This Has To Stop'

British singer-songwriter and legendary guitar player, Eric Clapton is being trolled on various social media platforms, after the latter released his single ‘This Has Got To Stop, which is being interpreted as Clapton’s rant against the Covid-19 vaccination and the various precautionary measures taken by authorities to prevent the spread of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This Has Gotta Stop," the new single is out now! Go stream, download, and watch the video https://t.co/RONBcmJNeM pic.twitter.com/M08IwstbDq — Eric Clapton (@EricClapton) August 27, 2021

The animated of the video song, features a group of protestors raising slogans of 'Liberty' and 'Stop'. However, a majority of social media users have not liked Clapton’s recent song. As a result, the multiple Grammy-award winning artiste is being trolled and criticised on social media for his views on the various government authorities’ handling of the crisis.

I bet Eric Clapton would take the vaccine if we called it “George Harrison’s wife” — Slick Rueben (@KennyDeForest) August 29, 2021

The new anti-vax song from @EricClapton is ‘This Has Gotta Stop’. Which is the first thing that comes to mind when you start listening to it. — ken olin (@kenolin1) August 29, 2021

Okay so #EricClapton is an antivaxxer. Never listening to him again. — Mario Williams (@MarioWilliamsJr) August 30, 2021

Several users called out the 76-year-old guitarist for his seemingly pointless rant around the restrictions and guidelines around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Like, dear sir, please sit down and count your dollars. We don’t need your advice. #ericclapton — TurdleyðÂÂÂÂ¯ (@DubVeeTurdley) August 31, 2021

Earlier this year, Clapton had said that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination, anywhere around the globe.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” he had said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine