August 31, 2021
Eric Clapton Trolled For His Anti-Vaccination Song 'This Has To Stop'

The popular guitar player, released a song ‘This Has To Stop’, after which he was trolled and criticized for his anti-vaccination views.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2021
British singer-songwriter and legendary guitar player, Eric Clapton is being trolled on various social media platforms, after the latter released his single ‘This Has Got To Stop, which is being interpreted as Clapton’s rant against the Covid-19 vaccination and the various precautionary measures taken by authorities to prevent the spread of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.  

The animated of the video song, features a group of protestors raising slogans of 'Liberty' and 'Stop'. However, a majority of social media users have not liked Clapton’s recent song. As a result, the multiple Grammy-award winning artiste is being trolled and criticised on social media for his views on the various government authorities’ handling of the crisis. 

Several users called out the 76-year-old guitarist for his seemingly pointless rant around the restrictions and guidelines around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.   

Earlier this year, Clapton had said that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination, anywhere around the globe. 

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” he had said. 

