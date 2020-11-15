November 15, 2020
Corona
'End Of An Era': How India Is Mourning Iconic Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's Demise

Actors, politicians, writers, and fans took to social media to salute the actor's life and craft.

15 November 2020
Soumitra Chatterjee
Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday afternoon in Kolkata, after battling ill health for over a month. The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor is celebrated for his collaborations with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray and his sixty-year-long contribution to cinema. 

Tributes instantly poured in online to honour and remember the actor's rich legacy.

Chatterjee had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic hospital since October 6.  "We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," an official statement said.

