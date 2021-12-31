Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Emma Watson Reveals Her Kissing Scene With Rupert Grint In Harry Potter Was Horrifying

Emma Watson described her kissing session with Rupert Grint as "horrifying" for both of them. Daniel Radcliffe admitted to being a jerk to them about it.

Emma Watson with Rupert Grint in Harry Potter. | Instagram

2021-12-31T17:01:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 5:01 pm

During the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion, Return to Hogwarts,' Emma Watson described her kissing sequence with Rupert Grint as 'horrifying' for both of them. They kissed in the last instalment of the Harry Potter series, 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II.'

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, and Grint, who played Ronald Weasley, sat in the Gryffindor Common Room with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and reminisced about their experiences filming the movie.

“Obviously, us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us has ever had to go through,” Watson said. David Yates, who helmed the final four Harry Potter movies, said, “I spoke to both of them in their trailers, made sure they were both comfortable. It was almost like prepping them for a major sports event.”

Watson stated that her kiss with Grint was supposed to be a 'very dramatic make-out,' but they kept giggling during the shot. “I was really scared we were never going to get it because we just couldn’t take it seriously,” she said.

Radcliffe said he teased Watson and Grint about their kissing session and was a 'complete d**k' to them. “I did not make this better because I have been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d**k about this and being like, ‘I am going to come on set and watch you guys kiss’,” he said.

“I knew I was kind of going to be the one to kind of make this thing happen because Rupert was not going to. So I just had to go for it,” Watson said. Yates said that he ‘saw Rupert’s face explode with surprise’ in that first take.

Grint said, “I think I kind of blacked out. I just remember your face getting closer and closer to mine.” Watson said that he made it sound ‘like an actual horror show’, to which he said, “It wasn’t that bad, I know.” She continued, “Kissing Rupert was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. It just felt wrong, so wrong on every level because Dan, Rup and I are so much siblings.”

The Harry Potter reunion special will also feature cast members such as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Mark Williams, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, and others. It will premiere on HBO Max on January 1.

