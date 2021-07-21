Eid al-Adha: Huma Qureshi, Adnan Sami, Mohanlal, Sidharth Shukla And Other Celebs Send Out Their Eid Wishes

From international celebrities such as DJ Snake and Paul Pogba, to actors Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi to TV personality Siddharth Shukla and superstars Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu among others took to social media to wish everyone and their fans on the festival of Eid al-Adha today.

Eid mubarak to everyone celebrating!! Love ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) July 20, 2021

To everyone who is celebrating #EidMubarak — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 21, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Singer Adnan Sami posted a selfie with his wife and wished everyone on the occasion.



TV Actor Ali Asgar too shared a video in which Asgar, in his style shared his message for his fans on Twitter.

Hope..Pray that you and your family are blessed with Allah’s love and care on Eid-ul-Adha and always. Wishing you and your family a blissful Eid-ul-Adha! Eid Mubarak ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/y3vhPcMRMc — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) July 21, 2021

Rang De Basanti actor Sidharth urged everyone to remember Danish Siddiqui, the Pulitzer-prize winning photo journalist who was killed in Afghanistan by the Taliban recently, and urged everyone to practice spreading peace and love.

Remembering and cheering for #DanishSiddiqui today. He should have been here. âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ



There should be no Eid for killers. No Allah. And no Islam.



For all others, wishing you and your families a safe, healthy and prosperous Eid.



Eid Mubarak. âÂÂÂÂÂ¨ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 21, 2021

