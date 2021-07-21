Eid al-Adha: Huma Qureshi, Adnan Sami, Mohanlal, Sidharth Shukla And Other Celebs Send Out Their Eid Wishes

July 21, 2021
Popular celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on Bakrid today.

Several international celebrities took to social media to send out their wishes on Eid a-Adha
From international celebrities such as DJ Snake and Paul Pogba, to actors Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi to TV personality Siddharth Shukla and superstars Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu among others took to social media to wish everyone and their fans on the festival of Eid al-Adha today.

 
 
 
A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Singer Adnan Sami posted a selfie with his wife and wished everyone on the occasion.


TV Actor Ali Asgar too shared a video in which Asgar, in his style shared his message for his fans on Twitter.

Rang De Basanti actor Sidharth urged everyone to remember Danish Siddiqui, the Pulitzer-prize winning photo journalist who was killed in Afghanistan by the Taliban recently, and urged everyone to practice spreading peace and love.

