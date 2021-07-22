Down But Not Out: Jennifer Winget Informs Fans She Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Jennifer Winget, took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 36-year-old said that she is is currently under quarantine, but is asymptomatic and feeling "absolutely fine.”.

"Down but not out... Yes, it's true. Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard. But know that I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So, to everyone worried and concerned, don't be," Winget wrote.

"Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it's only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid ain't got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know," she added.

On the work front, Winget had last year featured on the second season of thriller show ‘Beyhadh’ which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. She also made her digital debut in 2020, with the ALTBalaji series, ‘CodeM’.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine