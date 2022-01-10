Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' Directors On How Anthologies Are Here To Stay

The 5-episode Tamil series 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' will be released worldwide on January 14, 2022, The directors talk about how anthologies are going to stay forever.

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' Directors On How Anthologies Are Here To Stay
'Putham pudhu kaalai vidiyaadha' set to stream on Amazon Prime 14 January onwards | Instagram/@ _arjundas_kerala__fangirl__

Trending

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' Directors On How Anthologies Are Here To Stay
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T17:36:41+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 5:36 pm

On January 14,  5-episode Tamil series 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' is set to release on OTT.  'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' is the second edition of the Tamil anthology 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai'. This series is set during India's second lockdown and tells stories of love, hope, resilience, and humanity.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Creators of these films are excited to bring different stories, after the success of the first installment 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai'.

Directors of the different episodes tell how anthologies are here to stay carrying the baton forward.

Madhumita, director of 'Mouname Paarvayaai,' says, “I think we have already started this trend to make anthology movies go theatrical with Halitha's film 'Sillu Karuppatti', which was before Covid and it will continue even after Covid. As far as creating movies during the pandemic is concerned, films tell you the time that we live in and this movie has different stories from different perspectives. Even if we watch the OTT platform format, episode formats are doing well. So, if we look at the anthologies there is something for everyone in it, no matter what kind of audience you are.”

Balaji Mohan, director of 'Mugakavasa Mutham,' adds, “Anthologies is a great way to put different stories in one place, set under one theme or idea. Because there are so many filmmakers who want to tell their stories and it's a healthy trend, and it will continue and will give filmmakers to do more. It is very important to keep in mind the time when you will be releasing the film because of the state of mind of the audience they are in. Sometimes a film won't do well if the audience's taste is changed, we need to be very keen on judging that thing before the release. The moment episodic viewing & series viewing becomes normal, anthology will also stay because it's an option for audiences other than a feature film. I always wanted to do the films in all formats whatever comes. The feature, OTT, Youtube. I think one more format we all should be ready for would-be reels and all because that is catching up now.”

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

Halitha Shameem, director of 'Loners,' said, “When all 5 minds work on the same theme together & a film is ready, if it’s made well, it’s a treat to the audience.”

Each story in 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' is standalone and yet they are all bound together by the theme of personal discovery of hope and new beginnings through human connection. These stories of optimism, love and second chances are all set in the second Covid-19 lockdown. The stories feature celebs Lekshmi,  Das, Dhilip Subbarayan,  Kishan, George, Jose,  Moidu, Nirmal Pillai, Sananth, and TeeJay Arunasalam, and are directed by filmmakers Mohan, Shameem, Madhumita, Richard Anthony, and Surya Krishna.

Following the success of the first edition, 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… ' promises to enthrall audiences with a heartwarming narrative that celebrates the spirit of resilience and grit in the face of difficulties. This Pongal, 14 January, the five-part anthology will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Tags

Prateek Sur Balaji Mohan Halitha Shameem Mumbai Entertainment Netflix Amazon Prime Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mohit Raina On His Wedding: It Was Not a Planned Affair

Mohit Raina On His Wedding: It Was Not a Planned Affair

Arslan Goni Clears The Air On Relationship Rumours with Sussanne Khan

Preity Zinta Is All Smiles As She Gives 'Mommy Vibes'; See Picture

Kanye West Investigated By Los Angeles Police After Battery Complaint

Rakul Preet Singh On Why She Made Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani Public

The ‘Old-School’ Charm of Subhash Ghai; How Flora Saini, Sanjay Mishra Fulfilled Their Dreams

Priyanka Chopra Was Really Pissed After A Journalist's Question To Her Contribution To Movies

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Denzel Washington Did Not Pay Attention To The Superstitions Surrounding 'Macbeth'

Denzel Washington Did Not Pay Attention To The Superstitions Surrounding 'Macbeth'

Best Political Parodies Of Popular Songs

Best Political Parodies Of Popular Songs

Lockdown Woes: Actors, Directors, Junior Artistes Talk About Financial Troubles Amidst Pandemic

Lockdown Woes: Actors, Directors, Junior Artistes Talk About Financial Troubles Amidst Pandemic

Netizens Lambast Govinda Over His New Music Video 'Hello'

Netizens Lambast Govinda Over His New Music Video 'Hello'

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement