Dino Morea: I Can Speak In Hindi Fluently Now

Actor Dino Morea has insisted that he can converse in Hindi, contrary to the popular belief, which the actor referred to as “a myth”. The 45-year-old was talking at the virtual press conference of the upcoming Disney+Hotstar show ‘The Empire’, on Tuesday.

“Earlier, yes, I had a bit of difficulty with Hindi. But now, I am very fluent with Hindi, and I think I am even good with Urdu, now. It is a myth that I don't know how to converse in Hindi,” he said.

The show’s director, Mitakshara Kumar, concurred with Morea and added “All his scripts were written in devnagiri and that’s how we sent it to him. He didn’t have any problem reading it,” she added.

Morea plays the role of antagonist in the series. It was something that he admits, he had never done before, and had to completely transform himself to get into the character.

“Shaibani Khan is the most dynamic and interesting antagonist I have played in my career. I had to be a different person altogether, menacing, shrewd and sometimes downright scary! From the moment I would put my costume on, I had to become that person-- Shaibani Khan. The detailing, complexity, and the love and hate for this character, is what makes him so special,” he said during the press conference.

“To get into the character I used to listen to music, depending upon the situation my character was going to in. So, my first scene where I meet Babur (played by Kunal Kapoor) I wanted to have a certain kind of walk. I listened to a song just before that scene, and when I was doing that scene, the song was playing in my head which helped me walk the way I wanted to,” he explained.

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the series, which will air from August 27 onwards, also features Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Aditya Seal and Sahher Bamba.

