Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill Starrer Punjabi Film 'Honsla Rakh' To Release This Dussehra

Punjabi film "Honsla Rakh", starring actors Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill will release in the country on October 15.

Taking to Instagram, the Punjabi singer Diljit shared the release date and also posted behind the scenes or BTS pictures from the set

"#HonslaRakh This Dussehra, 15th October 2021," he wrote in caption

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is jointly produced by Dosanjh, Daljit Thind and Pawan Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame with Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss”, also shared the same photos, with the caption, "Excited? @diljitdosanjh @thindmotionfilms #ShootModeOn #HonslaRakh"

The movie is written by Rakesh Dhawan and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who has previously helmed Punjabi films "Jhalle" and "Kala Shah Kala".

