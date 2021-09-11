Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Deepika Padukone 'Didnt Feel Like Living Anymore' When She Was Battling Depression

Deepika Padukone 'Didnt Feel Like Living Anymore' When She Was Battling Depression

Deepika Padukone 'Didnt Feel Like Living Anymore' When She Was Battling Depression
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone opened up about the extent of her depression during an episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. | Source: Instagram

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone opened up about her struggles with mental illness and depression during the special episode on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

Deepika Padukone 'Didnt Feel Like Living Anymore' When She Was Battling Depression
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T11:40:57+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

11 September 2021

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has revealed that she had almost lost her will to live, when she was suffering from depression. In a teaser from the upcoming special episode on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, shared by Sony  Entertainment Television on Instagram, Deepika Padukone recalled her mental health struggles, including the time she was going through depression.

“I didn't feel like going to work, I didn't feel like meeting anybody. I didn't go out. I didn't feel like doing anything. Many times, and I don't know if I should say this, but I didn't feel like living anymore,” she said after ‘KBC 13’ host and veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan, asked Padukone what she planned to with the prize money. 

 

“ Sir, in 2014, I had depression. I subsequently set up a mental health organisation, through which we try to de-stigmatise mental illness and create awareness about mental health,” she said adding, "mental health is something that you can't forget about even after you recover. It is something you have to take care of. I have introduced some lifestyle changes now."  

Padukone was accompanied by filmmaker Farah Khan, who recalled not being aware about Padukone’s depression, when she was shooting for ‘Happy New Year’ with the actress. “I swear, we didn't even realise 1% what she's going through. For many years, I used to think that she's never been through anything like this,” Farah Khan recalled.

Host and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, lauded Padukone for her courage and added that it will help many others, who might be going through the same.

