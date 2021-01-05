Deepika Celebrates Birthday With Hubby In Mumbai; Wishes Pour In From Fans, Celebs

Also read Deepika Padukone Shares Her Feelings After Deleting All Posts On Social Media

As Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday, fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to greet the actress.

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish the “Padmaavat” actress on the occasion. “Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!,” Alia wrote.

Interestingly, Deepika and Alia celebrated New Year’s eve together at the Ranthambore tiger reserve.

Meanwhile, Baahubali star Prabhas shared a picture of the actress on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to the gorgeous superstar Deepika Padukone.”

According to reports, the actress enjoyed an intimate breakfast date with husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai.

Recently, Deepika Padukone, who was very active on social media sharing beautiful pictures and posting cute comments on hubby Ranvir Singh's post surprised her fans and friends when she deleted all her posts on Instagram without disclosing any reason. The account which once looked full-fledged with hundreds of posts became a blank slate. While many were requesting her to come back on social media, some labelled the move as a 'promotion strategy.'

On the first day of 2021, Deepika posted a video which was captioned, "My audio diary".

"Hi everyone. Welcome to 'My Audio Diary', a record my thoughts and feelings. I'm sure you will agree with me that 2020 was a year of uncertainity for everybody. For me, it was also about gratitude and being present. For 2021, all I can wish for myself and everyone around me is peace and good health. Happy New Year," she can be heard as she wished her fans a great new year.

