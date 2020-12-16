Dancer Sapna Choudhary Shares First Glimpse Of Son On Instagram

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary of Big Boss 11 fame recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her son, which had fans abuzz.

The 30-year-old artist recently embraced motherhood with husband Veer Sahu, who shared the news of her pregnancy on his social media earlier this year.

This is the first snapshot of Choudhary with her son. She can be seen, in a purple sweater and black cap, holding her son in her arms with his face hidden. The glow is apparent as the new mother appears to be beaming with joy and pride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

"Hazaaro saal Nargis apni benuri pe roti hain. Badhi mushkil see hota hain chaman me deedawar paida," she wrote in the caption, referring to a quote. Fans poured in love and best wishes in the comment section.

The artist also shared pictures from a recent photo shoot, showing her post-pregnancy transformation.

