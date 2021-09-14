Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Coldplay, BTS Collaborating For A New Song

Coldplay and BTS will be collaborating for a new song, 'My Universe' which will release on September 24 | Source: Instagram

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number ‘Fix You’ on MTV Unplugged.

outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T10:42:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 10:42 am

Popular rock band Coldplay will be collaborating with Kpop boyband BTS, for the single ‘My Universe’, which will release on September 24, as confirmed by the two popular bands on social media on Monday.

While Coldplay shared the news on Instagram, Big Hit, the label behind BTS, shared the news on their Twitter handle.

 
 
 
BTS -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook -- recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series ‘Released’ ahead of the premiere of BTS’ 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge version).’

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number ‘Fix You’ on MTV Unplugged. The British rock group had later shared a link of BTS' special performance on Twitter, writing "beautiful" in Korean and signed "Love" in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland. 

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Jungkook London Music Art & Entertainment
