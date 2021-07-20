July 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  'Closer' singer Halsey Welcomes Her First Child

'Closer' singer Halsey Welcomes Her First Child

American singer Halsey took to Instagram to reveal that she and her boyfriend became parents for the first time last week.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Closer' singer Halsey Welcomes Her First Child
Halsey announced she was pregnant with her first child in January this year
Source: Instagram
'Closer' singer Halsey Welcomes Her First Child
outlookindia.com
2021-07-20T12:37:43+05:30

Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter Ashley Nicolette Frangipane aKa Halsey, welcomed her first child on Monday with her boyfriend Alev Aydin.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey wrote alongside black-and-white photos of her holding the baby next to Aydin.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

She also revealed that her baby was born last week and has been named Ender Ridley Aydin. She, however, did not reveal the gender of their baby.

The 26-year-old singer had announced her pregnancy back in January.  

The singer previously suffered a miscarriage and she had opened up about it during an interview with The Guardian in February 2020.

"Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising," Halsey had said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Hoping to Honour Her: Raja Kumari On Being Part Of Amy Winehouse Tribute Concert

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Halsey Los Angeles Singer Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos