Claire Foy To Star In 'The Pisces' Film Adaptation

Hollywood star and "The Crown" actor Claire Foy has found her next home. She is set to feature in the adaptation of Melissa Broder's critically acclaimed novel, "The Pisces".

Broder will be penning the script along with Gillian Robespierre, known for indies like "Obvious Child" and "Landline", according to Deadline.

Foy will play Lucy, a PhD student plagued with writer's block and romantic obsession in "The Pisces". The movie chronicles Lucy's erotic infatuation with a merman.

Despite the fantastical element, the film is an exploration of the boundaries between pleasure and possession and the way women choose the men in their lives.

Anne Carey developed the script with Broder and Robespierre. Carey and Amy Nauiokas will produce under their Archer Gray banner.

Foy will next be seen in "Louis Wain" alongside Benedict Cumberbatch for Amazon Studios and the English-language remake of the French thriller "My Son", also starring James McAvoy.

With PTI Inputs

