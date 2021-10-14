Chris Martin Publicly Declares His Love For Dakota: 'She's My Universe'

Coldplay lead guitarist and vocalist Chris Martin made a rare declaration of his love for girlfriend actress Dakota Johnson during his recent London concert. Martin was performing at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 12.

Martin was about to perform his track 'My Universe', which is Coldplay's collaboration with Korean boy band BTS.

According to report by Eonline.com, before starting the performance, he pointed at Johnson sitting in the balcony and said, "This is about my universe and she's here." In response, Johnson could be seen holding her palms together in appreciation.

The couple has always been private about their relationship, which makes this display of affection a rare event.