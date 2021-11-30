Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Reunite For 'Magic Mike 3'

The third instalment of the popular 'Magic Mike' franchise will reunite Hollywood star Channing Tatum, director Steven Soderbergh, and writer Carolin.

Set up at Warner Bros, the new film is titled 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Tatum portrayed the titular character, Mike Lane, in the 2012 comedy-drama movie 'Magic Mike', which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club, and reprised the role for the 2015 sequel 'Magic Mike XXL'.

The first two films grossed nearly USD 300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show 'Magic Mike Live', reported Deadline.

Tatum said he is excited to team up with his 'Magic Mike' collaborators and HBO Max.

"The stripperverse will never be the same," the leading man said.

"As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the 'Magic Mike' choreographic team did with the live show, I said, 'We have to make another movie.' Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized," Soderbergh added.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Group, said the team is thrilled "to be back in business" with Tatum, Soderbergh and their creative team to bring back 'Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humour.

Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit 'Magic Mike XXL', is also returning to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

The live shows inspired the upcoming HBO Max reality competition series 'Finding Magic Mike', which premieres on December 16.

[With Inputs From PTI]