Chandan Roy Sanyal: Shah Rukh Khan Will Bounce Back

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is a self-proclaimed fan of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He feels sad about what is happening right now with the latter's son Aryan Khan's arrest over alleged involvement in a drug case. However, the young actor is confident that his idol will bounce back very soon.

In an interview with India Today, Sanyal, who worked with Khan in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', said: "I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, I’ve worked with him. He is an entire brand. It’s sad what he is going through as a father right now."

Sanyal, who was recently seen in the film 'Sanak: Hope Under Seige', added: "I like how he is. Mr Khan is the heartthrob of the whole nation and the world, he has been so for years and years. I’m sure he’ll bounce back. I wish this goes away soon. You can’t pull Shah Rukh Khan down. He has to come back.”

Besides Sanyal, many other from Bollywood have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.

The 23-year-old son of the superstar is currently in the common cells of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. The judgment for his bail plea reserved till October 20.