Celebs Who Had Come Out In Support Of The Farmer’s Protest

Farmers' protests in India drew extensive support not just from groups and opposition figures, but also from artistes and athletes. Today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the central government of India decided to repeal off the laws that he had tried to implement.

Talking of the support the protests had received, from worldwide superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas to veteran actor Dharmendra, celebrities were seen pressing the government to act quickly to stop the farmers' revolt since the time the farmers started to protest against the laws.

While some celebs joined the farmers at the protest location, others expressed their support via social media. Here are some celebrities who had resorted to social media to express their support for Indian farmers — the folks who are the backbone of agriculture.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is amongst the impactful celebrities whose tweets and support to the farmers’ protest was lauded. Recently, he indulged in a square off with Kangana Ranaut after she mistook an old Sikh lady protestor for Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano. The verbal spat between the two celebrities witnessed different reactions everywhere. Diljit also appeared and spoke for the farmers’ at the protesting site. Here are some glimpses of his famous tweets.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Yeh Kon Se Gang Ke Member Lagte Hain Tujey @KanganaTeam ? Bhonkan Ton Bina Ki Kita Apan ? Sadian Maava Nu Tu Putha Sidha Boley.. Desh te Jaan Vaar dene wale Ko Tu Gang Member baat Rahi hai.. Sukhbir Singh ke pita Tujhey gang member Lagte hain jo protest mai hai ? pic.twitter.com/jeDFuaHsbr — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

@KanganaTeam Desh Nu Jodan Di Gal Kar Todan Di Ni.. Ah Jawab de Phelan.. DESH TERE KALLI DA NI.. Bas Bhonki jana 24 ghante Eh Hee Kam Fadeya aa Tu.. Kisey de v maa Baap nu bura bolna eh Kehda Desh sikhaunda Bai..? Avi Desh bhakti Da card kheldi rehndi aa jadon Dekho.. pic.twitter.com/vPrL8Z2Gr9 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood who won millions of hearts for his kind gesture over the past few months, have yet again win us over with his heartmelting post for farmers. His post in hindi read, "We exists because of farmers".

à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ .. à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤® à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥¤ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 7, 2020

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood and Hollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke out on Sunday to extend her support to the agitated farmers’. She retweeted Diljit’s Tweet and urged the Indian government to take stringent action in support of India’s food soldiers.

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Dharmendra

Veteran Actor Dharmendra tweeted on Friday and expressed his grief for Farmers. His tweet read, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast”

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

Gul Panag

Gul Panag sat with the farmers’ to listen to their woes and also hold placards to stand in solidarity with the farmers

Of course the #FarmerProtest is political! How else, does a section of aggrieved people put their point across in a democracy ? Protests against any legislation, are inherently political.

Don't they deserve a hearing from the political leadership of the country? — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 28, 2020

Preity Zinta

Actress Preity who lives with her husband Gene in Los Angeles also came out to support farmers and expressed hope that the ongoing talks will yield a solution to all the worries of the ‘soldiers of soil’ who are protesting amid the cold.

My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/b7eW8p8N3P — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 6, 2020

Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared some pictures on social media along with a quote, which read, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization”

"When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." Daniel Webster ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ https://t.co/26mfnHGZki — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 6, 2020

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha wrote, “Next time you shop for vegetables, (which u will soon irrespective of where u live or how much meat/fish u eat), don’t wonder why the prices for vegetables are constantly rising. India is still an agrarian economy. It’s not just a ‘farmer’s issue’. Everything is connected.”

Next time you shop for vegetables, (which u will soon irrespective of where u live or how much meat/fish u eat), don’t wonder why the prices for vegetables are constantly rising. India is still an agrarian economy. It’s not just a ‘farmer’s issue’. Everything is connected. https://t.co/8CAF9xcsIs — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 27, 2020

Sunny Deol

The actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol said he is supporting both the government and the farmers, claiming that the new laws are for the benefit of farmers and the third parties should not intervene.

Gippy Grewal

Punjabi Artist Gippy Grewal had expressed disappointment over the silence of Bollywood. He took to Twitter and wrote that for years Punjab has welcomed Bollywood with open arms but its silence over the issue was painful.

Dear Bollywood,

Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn't show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED #8_à¤¦à¤¿à¤¸à¤ÂÂà¤¬à¤°_à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤_à¤¬à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¦#TakeBackFarmLaws#FarmersAreLifeline — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) December 5, 2020

Few others like Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk have penned their thoughts to join farmers, but virtually. Check out their tweets here:

If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2020

Je tuc saanu pyaar krde o , kisaaana nu pyaaar krde o, insaaniyat nu pyaar krde o... taan plz do support farmers... tuhada ikk ikk share v keemti a... ikk ikk tweet retweet... plz do dat... use hashtags#FarmersProtestChallenge #FarmersProtests #FarmersDelhiProtest — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) November 29, 2020

Sir , just because the ones u expected to speak up did not please don’t put us all under the same umbrella.

Not that the handful of us need validation regarding standing up but it really pulls down our efforts when disregarded. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 5, 2020

What is this?????? What kind of cruelty are we unleashing on the people who grow our food?!?! Horrendous!!!! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/7UV8TA0m0s — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Former Sports Awardees, including Olympic winning personalities had also threatened the government to return their awards if no action was taken.

Today all these prayers of people have been finally answered when the central government announced to repeal the farm laws and asked the farmers to stop their protest and get back to their homes, and regular day-to-day life.