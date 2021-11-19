Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Celebs Who Had Come Out In Support Of The Farmer’s Protest

The Farmer’s Protest has finally seen a happy day as the government has decided to repeal the laws. Here are some celebrities who had supported this farmer’s movement from the start.

Celebs Who Supported Farmer's Protest | Instagram

2021-11-19T22:23:04+05:30
Prateek Sur
Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 10:23 pm

Farmers' protests in India drew extensive support not just from groups and opposition figures, but also from artistes and athletes. Today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the central government of India decided to repeal off the laws that he had tried to implement.

Talking of the support the protests had received, from worldwide superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas to veteran actor Dharmendra, celebrities were seen pressing the government to act quickly to stop the farmers' revolt since the time the farmers started to protest against the laws.

While some celebs joined the farmers at the protest location, others expressed their support via social media. Here are some celebrities who had resorted to social media to express their support for Indian farmers — the folks who are the backbone of agriculture.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is amongst the impactful celebrities whose tweets and support to the farmers’ protest was lauded. Recently, he indulged in a square off with Kangana Ranaut after she mistook an old Sikh lady protestor for Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano. The verbal spat between the two celebrities witnessed different reactions everywhere. Diljit also appeared and spoke for the farmers’ at the protesting site. Here are some glimpses of his famous tweets.

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood who won millions of hearts for his kind gesture over the past few months, have yet again win us over with his heartmelting post for farmers. His post in hindi read, "We exists because of farmers".

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood and Hollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke out on Sunday to extend her support to the agitated farmers’. She retweeted Diljit’s Tweet and urged the Indian government to take stringent action in support of India’s food soldiers.

Dharmendra

Veteran Actor Dharmendra tweeted on Friday and expressed his grief for Farmers. His tweet read, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast”

Gul Panag

Gul Panag sat with the farmers’ to listen to their woes and also hold placards to stand in solidarity with the farmers

Preity Zinta

Actress Preity who lives with her husband Gene in Los Angeles also came out to support farmers and expressed hope that the ongoing talks will yield a solution to all the worries of the ‘soldiers of soil’ who are protesting amid the cold.

Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared some pictures on social media along with a quote, which read, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization”

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha wrote, “Next time you shop for vegetables, (which u will soon irrespective of where u live or how much meat/fish u eat), don’t wonder why the prices for vegetables are constantly rising. India is still an agrarian economy. It’s not just a ‘farmer’s issue’. Everything is connected.”

Sunny Deol

The actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol said he is supporting both the government and the farmers, claiming that the new laws are for the benefit of farmers and the third parties should not intervene.

Gippy Grewal

Punjabi Artist Gippy Grewal had expressed disappointment over the silence of Bollywood. He took to Twitter and wrote that for years Punjab has welcomed Bollywood with open arms but its silence over the issue was painful.

Few others like Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk have penned their thoughts to join farmers, but virtually. Check out their tweets here:

Meanwhile, Former Sports Awardees, including Olympic winning personalities had also threatened the government to return their awards if no action was taken.

Today all these prayers of people have been finally answered when the central government announced to repeal the farm laws and asked the farmers to stop their protest and get back to their homes, and regular day-to-day life.

