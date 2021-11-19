Celebs Who Had Come Out In Support Of The Farmer’s Protest

Farmers' protests in India drew extensive support not just from groups and opposition figures, but also from artistes and athletes. Today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the central government of India decided to repeal off the laws that he had tried to implement.
Talking of the support the protests had received, from worldwide superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas to veteran actor Dharmendra, celebrities were seen pressing the government to act quickly to stop the farmers' revolt since the time the farmers started to protest against the laws.
While some celebs joined the farmers at the protest location, others expressed their support via social media. Here are some celebrities who had resorted to social media to express their support for Indian farmers — the folks who are the backbone of agriculture.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh is amongst the impactful celebrities whose tweets and support to the farmers’ protest was lauded. Recently, he indulged in a square off with Kangana Ranaut after she mistook an old Sikh lady protestor for Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano. The verbal spat between the two celebrities witnessed different reactions everywhere. Diljit also appeared and spoke for the farmers’ at the protesting site. Here are some glimpses of his famous tweets.
Gal PYAR Di Kariye.. Dharm Koi V Ladai Ni Sikhaunda..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾
Hindu-Sikh-Muslim-Isai-Jaini-Bodhi
Sab Bhara Ne 1 Dujey De ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾
BHARAT ES KAR KE HEE DUNIA TE VAKHRA AA.. KION KE ETHEY SAB PYAAR NAAL REHNDE NE ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾
Har Dharm Da Satkaar Kita Janda ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ pic.twitter.com/dis0vUaRDa— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 6, 2020
Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾
Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam
Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020
Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1
Yeh Kon Se Gang Ke Member Lagte Hain Tujey @KanganaTeam ?
Bhonkan Ton Bina Ki Kita Apan ?
Sadian Maava Nu Tu Putha Sidha Boley.. Desh te Jaan Vaar dene wale Ko Tu Gang Member baat Rahi hai..
Sukhbir Singh ke pita Tujhey gang member Lagte hain jo protest mai hai ? pic.twitter.com/jeDFuaHsbr— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020
@KanganaTeam Desh Nu Jodan Di Gal Kar Todan Di Ni..
Ah Jawab de Phelan..
DESH TERE KALLI DA NI..
Bas Bhonki jana 24 ghante Eh Hee Kam Fadeya aa Tu..
Kisey de v maa Baap nu bura bolna eh Kehda Desh sikhaunda Bai..?
Avi Desh bhakti Da card kheldi rehndi aa jadon Dekho.. pic.twitter.com/vPrL8Z2Gr9— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020
Sonu Sood
Actor Sonu Sood who won millions of hearts for his kind gesture over the past few months, have yet again win us over with his heartmelting post for farmers. His post in hindi read, "We exists because of farmers".
à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ .. à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ à¤¹à¤® à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥¤— sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 7, 2020
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood and Hollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke out on Sunday to extend her support to the agitated farmers’. She retweeted Diljit’s Tweet and urged the Indian government to take stringent action in support of India’s food soldiers.
Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020
Dharmendra
Veteran Actor Dharmendra tweeted on Friday and expressed his grief for Farmers. His tweet read, “I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast”
I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers . Government should do something fast . pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020
Gul Panag
Gul Panag sat with the farmers’ to listen to their woes and also hold placards to stand in solidarity with the farmers
Of course the #FarmerProtest is political! How else, does a section of aggrieved people put their point across in a democracy ? Protests against any legislation, are inherently political.— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) November 28, 2020
Don't they deserve a hearing from the political leadership of the country?
Preity Zinta
Actress Preity who lives with her husband Gene in Los Angeles also came out to support farmers and expressed hope that the ongoing talks will yield a solution to all the worries of the ‘soldiers of soil’ who are protesting amid the cold.
My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/b7eW8p8N3P— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 6, 2020
Sonam Kapoor
Actress Sonam Kapoor shared some pictures on social media along with a quote, which read, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization”
"When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." Daniel Webster ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ https://t.co/26mfnHGZki— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 6, 2020
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha wrote, “Next time you shop for vegetables, (which u will soon irrespective of where u live or how much meat/fish u eat), don’t wonder why the prices for vegetables are constantly rising. India is still an agrarian economy. It’s not just a ‘farmer’s issue’. Everything is connected.”
Next time you shop for vegetables, (which u will soon irrespective of where u live or how much meat/fish u eat), don’t wonder why the prices for vegetables are constantly rising. India is still an agrarian economy. It’s not just a ‘farmer’s issue’. Everything is connected. https://t.co/8CAF9xcsIs— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 27, 2020
Sunny Deol
The actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol said he is supporting both the government and the farmers, claiming that the new laws are for the benefit of farmers and the third parties should not intervene.
December 6, 2020
Gippy Grewal
Punjabi Artist Gippy Grewal had expressed disappointment over the silence of Bollywood. He took to Twitter and wrote that for years Punjab has welcomed Bollywood with open arms but its silence over the issue was painful.
Dear Bollywood,— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) December 5, 2020
Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn't show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED #8_à¤¦à¤¿à¤¸à¤ÂÂà¤¬à¤°_à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤_à¤¬à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¦#TakeBackFarmLaws#FarmersAreLifeline
Few others like Riteish Deshmukh, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk have penned their thoughts to join farmers, but virtually. Check out their tweets here:
If you eat today, thank a farmer.
I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2020
Je tuc saanu pyaar krde o , kisaaana nu pyaaar krde o, insaaniyat nu pyaar krde o... taan plz do support farmers... tuhada ikk ikk share v keemti a... ikk ikk tweet retweet... plz do dat... use hashtags#FarmersProtestChallenge #FarmersProtests #FarmersDelhiProtest— Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) November 29, 2020
Sir , just because the ones u expected to speak up did not please don’t put us all under the same umbrella.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 5, 2020
Not that the handful of us need validation regarding standing up but it really pulls down our efforts when disregarded. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼
What is this?????? What kind of cruelty are we unleashing on the people who grow our food?!?! Horrendous!!!! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/7UV8TA0m0s— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 2, 2020
Meanwhile, Former Sports Awardees, including Olympic winning personalities had also threatened the government to return their awards if no action was taken.
Today all these prayers of people have been finally answered when the central government announced to repeal the farm laws and asked the farmers to stop their protest and get back to their homes, and regular day-to-day life.