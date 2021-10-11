Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Celebs Pour In Their Wishes For Amitabh Bachchan On His 79th Birthday

Numerous celebrities from across the country have taken to social media to share their birthday wishes for the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Here are some of their wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn | Instagram

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 3:16 pm

The Shehenshah of Bollywood, actor Amitabh Bachchan received wishes from friends and co-stars on his 79th birthday today. Here’s what a few of them have written about Bachchan on this special day:

Son Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to write, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father!
Happy birthday Dad. Love you. @amitabhbachchan #amitabhbachchan (sic).”

Actor Mammotty took to Twitter to write, “Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir @SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan (sic).”

Singer Mika Singh wrote, “Happy birthday to the real Baap of Bollywood ,The super star @amitabhbachchan . Bhaaji tussi hamesha khush raho te Chardikala ch raho.. (sic).”

Actor Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @SrBachchan sir, here’s wishing you the best of health and happiness always. Thank you for your grace and inspiration always. Lots of love and good wishes. Love. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan (sic).”

Actor Prabhas, who will be sharing screen space with Big B in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s untitled project, wrote, “Happy Birthday to the legend of all times, @amitabhbachchan Sir! (sic).”

Actor Akshay Kumar’s wishes for Big B read, “Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday
@SrBachchan (sic).”

Actor Emraan Hashmi tweeted, “HAPPY 79 @SrBachchan! And still blazing ahead with passion and ferocity. Thank you sir for always inspiring me. Best wishes and have a good one! (sic).”

Actress Shefali Shah took to Twitter to wish birthday “to someone I respect and love tremendously (sic).”

Filmmaker SJ Suryah titled Amitabh Bachchan as the “evergreen INDIAN SUPER STAR LEGEND (sic).”

Actor Vijay Varma wrote, “My phone collected some of my memories with @SrBachchan and presented itself this morning. My heart is filled with joy looking back at these images. Thankful to God for giving us Amitabh Bachchan and for giving me a chance to share moments with him. Happy Bday Sir! OnlyLegend (sic).”

“You are the magic of Hindi cinema! To have worked with you and learned from you is an experience I will cherish always (sic),” tweeted actor Vivek Oberoi.

“Happppy happpy bday sir !!wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful Hugging faceyou are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you Grinning face with smiling eyes have the most amazing year (sic),” actress Rakul Preet Singh tweeted along with a selfie.

“Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amit ji! (sic)” actor Chiranjeevi wrote.

Filmmaker Anand Pandit wrote, “For each year that I have spent watching you on the Big Screen to each year that I have spent personally meeting you & working with you,each moment with you is remarkably inspiring!Am so glad that you visited us at our project & that we could begin the celebrations 1 day before (sic).”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wished Amitabh Bachchan via Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who inspires millions across generations. There never was and there never will be – truly the Shehenshah of Indian Cinema- G.O.A.T @SrBachchan. Sir, wishing you – good health and long life (sic).”

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote, “Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji @SrBachchan (sic).”

