Can't Change Facts: Anupam Kher To Congress On Controversy Over 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

At a time when the Congress party is demanding a special screening of the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister' before its release, veteran actor Anupam Kher, who played the role of Dr. Manmohan Singh in the movie says, "we can't change the facts".

The trailer of the movie, which recently came out, drew a lot of flak from the opposition Congress party which poked holes in the portrayal of the former prime minister.

The party also criticised the teaser saying that the movie shows Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, in a wrong light.

However, speaking to ANI, Kher said that the film is based on facts as chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru who was the media advisor to Manmohan Singh between 2004 and 2008.

"If we make a film on the issue of Jallianwala Bagh or The Holocaust or any historic incident, we can't change the history or the facts. That's what we have done here," the 63-year-old actor said.

"The book is written by a man who was very close to the prime minister at that time. This book was either ignored or people moved on after its release. So why this hue and cry now?" he questioned.

Kher further said he is just an actor in this movie and has tried his best to play his part in the film. "I have worked so hard in this movie for my look and everything that even my mother could not identify in this look," he added.

Kher's comment came a day after Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections to the film and asserted that if the film is released without prior screening for their office bearers, they will resort to "other options" to stop the screening of the film.

Stating that the trailer features incorrect representation of facts, the youth wing of the grand old party has demanded a special screening of the film to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect.

