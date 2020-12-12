Can You 'Sea' The Joke In Sachin's Latest Post?

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable picture with daughter Sara in which the father-daughter duo can be seen flaunting their funky goggles and enjoying the sea waves wearing red-coloured life jackets. The Tendulkars are currently on a vacation at a mysterious location. Sachin took to Instagram and shared a witty post which read, "Sara: Baba are we lost at sea? me: I'm not shore! #vacation #sea"

The post grabbed many eyeballs and garnered more than 1 million likes and over 4000 comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

'Master Blaster' Sachin is highly active on social media platforms and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. He posted a video of him parasailing with the backdrop of Ritviz's song 'Udd Gaye.'

Sachin Tendulkar is giving us major family vacation goals. He is vibing to the sea vacation, enjoying cycling and posing fun-pictures, without disclosing the location. Check out his 'Sea-Cation' posts and videos here:

