Can You 'Sea' The Joke In Sachin's Latest Post?

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared an adorable picture with daughter Sara in which the father-daughter duo can be seen flaunting their funky goggles and enjoying the sea waves wearing red-coloured life jackets. The Tendulkars are currently on a vacation at a mysterious location. Sachin took to Instagram and shared a witty post which read, "Sara: Baba are we lost at sea? me: I'm not shore! #vacation #sea"
The post grabbed many eyeballs and garnered more than 1 million likes and over 4000 comments.
View this post on Instagram
'Master Blaster' Sachin is highly active on social media platforms and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. He posted a video of him parasailing with the backdrop of Ritviz's song 'Udd Gaye.'
Sachin Tendulkar is giving us major family vacation goals. He is vibing to the sea vacation, enjoying cycling and posing fun-pictures, without disclosing the location. Check out his 'Sea-Cation' posts and videos here:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
IND A Vs AUS A, 2nd Practice: India A Off To Brisk Start, Virat Kohli Opts Out
US Experts Convene To Decide Whether To Approve Pfizer Vaccine
ISL 2020-21: 10-man SC East Bengal Hold Jamshedpur FC, Pocket First Point After Three Losses