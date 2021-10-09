Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Art & Entertainment

Byju's Pulls Down Shah Rukh Khan's Ads After Aryan Khan's Arrest

The actor, who has been the face of the education start-up since 2017, reportedly charges Rs three to four crore, annually from the brand.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan with son Aaryan Khan

2021-10-09T18:24:51+05:30
Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 6:24 pm

The arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drug trail case has started showing effect on the actor's brand endorsements. Byju's, which is one of the largest education start-up in the country, has reportedly put a halt on all advertisements featuring the actor.

According to a report in Economic Times, the Bangalore based start-up, has pulled ads despite several advance booking after it became the target of criticism on social media post Aaryan's arrest. While Shah Rukh is the face of several brands, Byju's is one of his biggest deals with an estimate of Rs 3crore to Rs 4crore annual fees.

"They (Byju’s) have paused all SRK-related promotions for now. It had to be pulled as the company which is in the area of education wouldn’t like to be seen in promotions with him given the controversy (over the drug case involving his son),” a source said. It is not clear if Byju's has decided to drop SRK as a brand ambassador, this person said. “These ads were booked in advance—as is the process—so it took some time to stop all of them."

“For Byju’s, they had planned for IPL ads too and now there is a discomfort around that as the tournament moves to its next stage. It’s not clear if they will be able to pull out of all IPL promotions,” another source said.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected on Friday and he is currently under judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur road jail.

