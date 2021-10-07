Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Britney Spears Preparing For Her Life Post Conservatorship Termination

As every decision of the singer was being taken by the conservatorship team since 2008, the source, weighs in on whether the singer would be able to make her own choices post conservatorship termination.

Britney Spears Preparing For Her Life Post Conservatorship Termination
The hearing on November 12 might specify Britney’s fate on her ongoing conservatorship battle in court. | Source: Instagram

Britney Spears Preparing For Her Life Post Conservatorship Termination
2021-10-07T12:09:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 12:09 pm

American popstar Britney Spears is looking forward to live a life “without restrictions” after getting free from her father as her conservatorship.

According to People, Britney’s team has been preparing the singer for a life without the conservatorship arrangement as her loyal Matthew Rosengart is “now focusing on terminating the entire conservatorship.” A source close to the outlet has opened up on whether Britney would be able to make her own decisions if her conservatorship gets removed permanently.

While the elder Spears has been suspended from overseeing Britney’s conservatorship, she is still not completely free. The hearing on November 12 might specify Britney’s fate on her ongoing conservatorship battle in court.

As every decision of the singer was being taken by the conservatorship team since 2008, the source, weighs in on whether the singer would be able to make her own choices post conservatorship termination.

"It's going to be difficult for her to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions,” the source said. The outlet has also reported that Britney’s finance team and conservators are planning a way to “protect Britney and her finances.” The source, via People, has noted that her fortune might be put into a trust with professional managers.

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Britney Spears’ fiancé,  Sam Asghari has been a “great influence” on her. “When Sam is around, Britney's days are very focused...When she is alone, it's hard for her to motivate herself. He's encouraged her to think about performing again, but it seems she's just not ready," said the source.

(Inputs From Pinkvilla)

