Lunch At 11 Am, Dinner At 6 Pm: Aryan Khan's Daily Routine In Arthur Road Jail

There has been no respite for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Drugs-on-cruise case, ever since he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on October 2.

On Thursday, the special NDPS court reserved its order regarding the bail application filed by Aryan Khan, till October 20, which meant that the 23-year-old will continue to stay at Arthur Road jail. He was also moved to the regular cell, after testing negative for Covid-19, along with five other inmates, where he was given the number N956.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, there are several rules that Aryan Khan would have to follow in the jail.

In the jail, the inmates are served breakfast at 7am and lunch at 11am, whereas dinner is served at 6pm.

Inmates are allowed to speak to their family members once or twice a week since visiting has been disallowed because of guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The family members of prisoners who have a video call facility are given 10 minutes on a video call. It was also reported that Aryan Khan had his first video call with SRK and Gauri Khan on Friday. According to the rules, the jail officials are supposed to present at the time of the video call.

Aryan Khan not allowed to have food from outside as per the rules. So, he is being served the food that is cooked inside the prison. The food is of good quality and served as per the required standards, reports said. There were also reports that suggested that Aryan Khan has been eating Parle G biscuits.

Aryan Khan received Rs. 4500 via money order on October 11, which is the maximum sum one can receive every month. The money can be used to buy coupons from the canteen.