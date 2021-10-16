Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Lunch At 11 Am, Dinner At 6 Pm: Aryan Khan's Daily Routine In Arthur Road Jail

According to reports, the inmates are served breakfast at 7am and lunch at 11am, whereas dinner is served at 6pm inside the jail.

Lunch At 11 Am, Dinner At 6 Pm: Aryan Khan's Daily Routine In Arthur Road Jail
Aryan Khan will continue to be inside the Arthur Road jail till October 20 | Source: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Lunch At 11 Am, Dinner At 6 Pm: Aryan Khan's Daily Routine In Arthur Road Jail
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T09:16:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 9:16 am

There has been no respite for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Drugs-on-cruise case, ever since he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on October 2.

On Thursday, the special NDPS court reserved its order regarding the bail application filed by Aryan Khan, till October 20, which meant that the 23-year-old will continue to stay at Arthur Road jail. He was also moved to the regular cell, after testing negative for Covid-19, along with five other inmates, where he was given the number N956.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, there are several rules that Aryan Khan would have to follow in the jail.

In the jail, the inmates are served breakfast at 7am and lunch at 11am, whereas dinner is served at 6pm.

Inmates are allowed to speak to their family members once or twice a week since visiting has been disallowed because of guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The family members of prisoners who have a video call facility are given 10 minutes on a video call. It was also reported that Aryan Khan had his first video call with SRK and Gauri Khan on Friday. According to the rules, the jail officials are supposed to present at the time of the video call.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Aryan Khan not allowed to have food from outside as per the rules. So, he is being served the food that is cooked inside the prison. The food is of good quality and served as per the required standards, reports said. There were also reports that suggested that Aryan Khan has been eating Parle G biscuits.

Aryan Khan received Rs. 4500 via money order on October 11, which is the maximum sum one can receive every month. The money can be used to buy coupons from the canteen.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jackie Shroff To Join Son Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'

Jackie Shroff To Join Son Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Gets Married For The Fifth Time

Jacqueline Fernandez Asked To Appear Before ED After She Skips Summons Again

Coldplay To Retire After Three More Albums?

First Look of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Out

Nani's Next Telugu Film With Director Srikanth Odela Titled 'Dasara'

Sahil Shroff: Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh Aren’t Playing The Game In 'Bigg Boss 15'; Pratik Sehajpal Should Have Been Nominated

Rekha Bhardwaj Reveals How The Now-Viral Motivational Song ‘Tureya Tureya’ From ‘Tabbar’ Landed On Her Plate

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Rashmi Rocket' Movie Review: Not In The Right Orbit!

'Rashmi Rocket' Movie Review: Not In The Right Orbit!

Aryan Khan Is Prisoner No. 956 In Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail

Aryan Khan Is Prisoner No. 956 In Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail

Oscar winner Diane Keaton Found Justin Bieber ‘Friendly, Open, Loose And Unique’

Oscar winner Diane Keaton Found Justin Bieber ‘Friendly, Open, Loose And Unique’

'Hunger Games' Actor Jennifer Lawrence To Star In R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

'Hunger Games' Actor Jennifer Lawrence To Star In R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Jyotika Sood / India has slipped to 101st position from last year’s 94th position

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / He has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players have come through the system prepared by him.

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

Advertisement