Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation

Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share some throwback photos with Sridevi. The photographs are from their vacation to Alaska in 1998.

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation
Boney Kapoor with Sridevi. | Instagram

Trending

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T14:25:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 2:25 pm

It has been nearly four years since actress Sridevi passed away. Her untimely death shocked not just her family but also the whole film industry.

Producer Boney Kapoor is frequently spotted on social media reminiscing about his good old days with his wife Sridevi with lovely flashback photos. Continuing on this trend, the acclaimed filmmaker has once again turned to Instagram to share some throwback photographs with Sridevi.

It's worth noting that these photos of Kapoor and Sridevi were taken in 1998 when the pair was on vacation in Alaska. Sridevi was seen clinging on to Kapoor in the first photo, while the latter couldn't keep his gaze away from her as she flashed her flawless smile. The pair in the other photo was enjoying the sight of the snow. While these photos are a pleasure for fans, netizens went to the comments section to show their support for the late actress.

Take a look at Instagram posts that Boney Kapoor shared:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

For those who are unaware, Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. She had gone to the city with Boney and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor was unable to attend the wedding due to the filming of her debut film Dhadak. When questioned after the actress's death if there was ever a time when he didn't miss the love of his life, Boney Kapoor choked up and said, "Namumkin Hai (Impossible)".

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Boney Kapoor Sridevi Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ranbir and Alia will hold hands on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finale

Ranbir and Alia will hold hands on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finale

Abhishek Kapoor Needed A Seasoned Actor For Playing A Trans Woman On 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

The Legend Of Pankaj Tripathi’s Neck: ‘Who Knew One Day People Would Notice Your Neck’s Movement 10 years Ago!’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned By ED Over Panama Paper Leak Case

Raj Kundra Claims He Was Never Involved In Production And Distribution Of Pornography

Kajol Puts Her Powai Apartment Up For Rent At Rs 90,000 Per Month

Biopics Are Just Masala Films Says '420 IPC' Director Manish Gupta

Yearender 2021: ‘Aarya 2’ To ‘Mumbai Diaries’ To ‘Maharani’ – Best Hindi OTT Shows

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ayush Mehra: An Actor Gets Immune To Rejection Because They Get Rejected On Their Face

Ayush Mehra: An Actor Gets Immune To Rejection Because They Get Rejected On Their Face

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain

'Absolute Sham': Parineeti Chopra Lambasts Reports Of Being A Judge On A Dance Reality Show

'Absolute Sham': Parineeti Chopra Lambasts Reports Of Being A Judge On A Dance Reality Show

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Producer Spills The Beans On Tom Holland And Zendaya's Love Affair

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Producer Spills The Beans On Tom Holland And Zendaya's Love Affair

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Ashwani Sharma / Magsaysay awardee, Ladakh-based innovator Sonam Wangchuk upheld traditional wisdom and social capital as measures against natural disasters at a Climate conference.

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement