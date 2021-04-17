Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Quarantine

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor wrote that he has quarantined himself.

"Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care , but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i'm always there for you all," he wrote.

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The actor had received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on April 7.

