Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Quarantine

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor wrote that he has quarantined himself.
"Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care , but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i'm always there for you all," he wrote.
The actor had received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on April 7.
