Actor Gauhar Khan Booked For Filming Despite Being Covid Positive: Reports

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday booked Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan for flouting Covid-19 protocols, reports claimed.

According to Times of India (TOI), BMC officials filed an FIR against Khan on Monday after they received reports that the actress was shooting for a film in Mumbai despite recently having tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our staff had visited Khan's home on March 11 and she gave an undertaking that she would not step outside the house. However, despite this we received a complaint that she was moving around putting her and others' life in danger. Our staff reached her home on Sunday night and initially were informed by her husband that she is not at home and in a flat in the adjacent wing. We decided to file a police complaint accordingly,” TOI quoted BMC assistant municipal commissioner Vishwas Mote as saying.

Earlier today, the Mumbai civic body issued a press release stating that it has filed a police complaint against a Bollywood actor for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The civic body in a release said despite being infected by coronavirus, the actor had ventured out of her house.

"No Compromise On City's Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus," the civic body tweeted along with a copy of the FIR. However, the BMC did not name the actor.

The BMC in its release said based on a complaint filed by the K-West ward's health officials, the police registered a case against the actor under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions.

The actor has been quarantined, the release added.

