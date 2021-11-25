Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

On Wednesday, news broke of the singer and rapper was diagnosed with COVID-19. The label also assured fans that fellow bandmates Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose were not classified as 'close contacts', but precautionary measures were being taken.

BLACKPINK star Lisa has tested positive for COVID-19. | Instagram

2021-11-25T16:18:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 4:18 pm

BLACKPINK star Lisa has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by YG Entertainment. The announcement also said that the three other members of the group -- Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose, are anticipating their test results.

While Lisa is on her road to recovery, her three BLACKPINK bandmates were made to take the PCR tests and their results are expected.

In a statement to the media, the label said, "We shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We'll continue to provide full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as our top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we'll once again notify you quickly."

Following the announcement of Lisa's positive status, BLINKs throughout the world got #GetWellSoonLisa trending. Fans also extended their support and good wishes to the three BLACKPINK stars, urging them to stay safe.

Outlook Web Bureau Music Art & Entertainment
