'Black And White' Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed At Gunpoint; Scared About Getting Raped

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Nikita Rawal said that the robbers had a gun and a knife. They abused and threatened her, and demanded to give them everything that she was carrying.

Nikita Rawal was robbed at gunpoint in Delhi.

2021-09-16T10:18:39+05:30
Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 10:18 am

‘Garam Masala’ fame Nikita Rawal was recently robbed of Rs 7 lakhs at gunpoint in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area. The actress is now extremely anxious and afraid, especially of the people in the national capital.

While sharing the harrowing incident, Nikita told Pinkvilla, “I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself. I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It’s the most traumatic incident of my life. They had a gun and a knife.”

"I went completely blank...my mind kept recalling the Nirbhaya incident...I kept wondering where will these people take us, what will they do...will they insert a rod...how many people will rape us...I also had my younger sister with me," Nikita added.

Following the incident, Nikita took the first flight back home in Mumbai. Giving more details about the incident, she told Hindustan Times, “It was around 10 at night when the incident took place. I was walking to my aunt’s house when an Innova came on a high speed and stopped my vehicle, and then four masked men came out of the car. They showed me a gun and asked me to give them everything that I was carrying with me. Even talking about the incident is troubling me right now.”

Nikita Rawal was robbed off her rings, watch, earring, diamond pendant, and cash, including some part of the advance from her event, with total value approximating over Rs 7 lakh.

Nikita Rawal had recently hit the headlines, when she reacted to Raj Kundra’s arrest. She had also mentioned that Shilpa Shetty had been dragged into the case, for no fault of hers.

On work front, Nikita who started her showbiz journey in 2007 has worked in films like ‘Mr Hot Mr Kool’, ‘The Hero Abhimanyu’ and ‘Amma Ki Boli’. She was also seen in ‘Black & White’ with Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah. She has also worked in Tollywood since 2012.

 

Outlook Web Desk Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Mumbai Porn Film Case Art & Entertainment
