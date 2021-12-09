'Bigg Boss' Tops The Twitter Trends 2021; Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Top Contestant List

'Bigg Boss' was this year's most popular TV show on Twitter, according to data given by the microblogging site. Former Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Rubina Dilaik, as well as the late Sidharth Shukla, topped the list of most popular Bigg Boss celebs on Twitter.

Here's a list of the most tweeted about television shows of 2021:

1.'Bigg Boss': The reality show 'Bigg Boss' stayed in the minds of viewers throughout the year, with the season 14 finale airing in February and season 15 kicking off in October. With the introduction of Bigg Boss OTT, the show's audience diversified in the interim.

2.'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin': The Sai-Virat-Pakhi love triangle kept fans glued to their screens this year in 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin.' While television actress Aishwarya Sharma and actor Neil Bhatt's real-life romance maintained interest, it was his on-screen chemistry with actress Ayesha Singh that sparked online discussion, mostly using the hashtag '#SaiRat.'

3. 'BarristerBabu': Fans flocked to Twitter to praise Colors TV for bringing attention to sensitive socio-political issues. Fans also appreciated actors Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra.

4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': The show has always been a fan favourite and is one of the country's longest-running television shows. The serial continued to generate a lot of buzz on Twitter with a new cast and a dramatic shift in setting.

5. 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali': While the Star Plus show may not be a TRP winner, it has become a social media favourite thanks to television actor Sai Ketan Rao and actress Shivangi Khedkar's smoldering chemistry.

Most tweeted about Bigg Boss personalities:

1. 'Sidharth Shukla': Since his appearance on 'Bigg Boss 13' in 2019, actor Sidharth Shukla has become a fan favourite. While his digital debut kicked off the year on a high note, it was his death in September that brought fans together in their grief. For weeks, the actor was on the rise as fans of 'SidHearts' paid tribute to him and expressed support for his family and friends.

2. Rubina Dilaik: From the start, the 'Bigg Boss 14' winner was a fan favourite. She stayed in the spotlight throughout her time on the show, and after her win earlier this year, Twitter seemed to explode. The buzz didn't die down as the actor teased fans with her upcoming projects, which include multiple music videos and even a Bollywood debut.

3. Shehnaaz Gill: Another Twitter favourite, singer, and actress Shehnaaz Gill was thrust into the spotlight following the death of Shukla. It was rumoured that they were dating. Fans also praised Gill's tribute video for him, 'Tu Yaheen Hai.' In addition to her appearance in a Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, the Punjabi actress made her big-screen debut opposite singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in 'Honsla Rakh'.

4. Rahul Vaidya: In addition to being Dilaik's main rival on 'Bigg Boss 14', singer Rahul Vaidya made the list of the most tweeted-about celebrities. His appearance on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and his wedding to television actress Disha Parmar boosted his popularity on the microblogging site.

5. Jasmin Bhasin: Despite exiting 'Bigg Boss 14' early, the actor continued to spark conversation on Twitter due to interest in her relationship with actor Aly Goni.