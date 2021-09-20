Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal On Joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’: ‘Scared Of Host Salman Khan’

Divya Agarwal is looking forward to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal On Joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’: ‘Scared Of Host Salman Khan’
Divya Agarwal was declared as the 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner on Saturday.

Trending

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Winner Divya Agarwal On Joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’: ‘Scared Of Host Salman Khan’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-20T12:38:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 12:38 pm

Divya Agarwal, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is excited to join the upcoming season of the popular TV reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which will start soon.

In an interview with Times of India, the reality TV star revealed that though she is yet to receive any call from the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, she is looking forward to be part of the popular reality show, after she won the OTT version of the show.

"I haven’t got any call for 'Bigg Boss 15'. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relax mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it,” she said in the interview.

“I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing 'Bigg Boss 15'," added Agarwal.

Divya Agarwal was declared the winner on Saturday. Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty was the second runner-up, while choreographer Nishant Bhatt, was declared as the first runner-up. She took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, the trophy and also a place in the ‘Bigg Boss’ TV show, hosted by Salman Khan, along with the other four finalists.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Prior to her ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ win, Agarwal had won the reality show 'Ace of Space 1' and was also the runner-up at 'MTV Splitsvilla 10'.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Divya Agarwal Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay Files Court Case Against His Parents

Thalapathy Vijay Files Court Case Against His Parents

‘Soorari Pottru’, ‘Yajamana’ Win Big At SIIMA Awards 2021

Emmy Awards 2021: ‘The Crown’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Big; Check Out The Other Winners

Watch: Jassie Gill Shares His Experience Of Working In 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'

'Sex Education' Season 3 Review: It Gets Even Better!

Top 5 Songs Of The Week: From Lil Nas X’s ‘That’s What I Want’ To Jubin Nautiyal's 'Rim Jhim'

Raashii Khanna honoured with 'Most Popular Actor Female' at Sakshi Excellence Awards

‘I ask for your forgiveness’; What Big B Said After a Fan Asked Him Why He Endorses Paan Masala

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Nicolas Cage ‘Is Never Going To Retire’ From Acting

‘Nicolas Cage ‘Is Never Going To Retire’ From Acting

IT Department Alleges Sonu Sood Of Financial Irregularities Worth Rs 250 crores

IT Department Alleges Sonu Sood Of Financial Irregularities Worth Rs 250 crores

Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Her Second Pregnancy

Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Her Second Pregnancy

Divya Agarwal Declared Winner Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Divya Agarwal Declared Winner Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

Read More from Outlook

Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As 16th Punjab CM, Rahul Gandhi Attends Swearing-In

Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As 16th Punjab CM, Rahul Gandhi Attends Swearing-In

Harish Manav / Two deputy CMs Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni also took oath in the ceremony. Ex-CM Capt Amrinder Singh gave the ceremony a miss.

After Capt's Exit, Sonia Gandhi Checks On Daughter Priyanka In Shimla, Rahul May Join

After Capt's Exit, Sonia Gandhi Checks On Daughter Priyanka In Shimla, Rahul May Join

Ashwini Sharma / Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to the joining Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following the swearing-in ceremony of new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

'Shock!' Was Lara's First Reaction On Hearing Kohli's T20 Captaincy Call

'Shock!' Was Lara's First Reaction On Hearing Kohli's T20 Captaincy Call

Outlook Web Bureau / Within four days Virat Kohli relinquished two captaincy roles to manage his workload.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's Men Seek Turnaround In UAE

Outlook Web Bureau / While RCB is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, two-time champions KKR are languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins.

Advertisement