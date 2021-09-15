Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Says She Would Have 'Dated' Pratik Sehajpal If She Wasn't 'Married'

Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Bigg Boss OTT airs every night at 7 PM and 10 PM on Voot.

With each passing day, Bigg Boss OTT is getting ‘over the top’. Apart from Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, another ‘connection’ who has been making headlines is Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. The bonding has caught a lot of attention of the audience in the past few days. And the families of both the contestants have noticed it too.

Neha Bhasin was spotted discussing her marriage with Pratik Sehajpal. The singer mentioned she does not know what people must be thinking about them outside the Bigg Boss house and she is worried about her marriage getting jeopardised because of the same.

In the latest episode of the controversial show, we saw both their sisters indirectly as well as directly pointing out and warning Neha and Pratik to maintain distance. This led to Neha asking Pratik to do the same.

That was not all, the evident bonding between the two made Nishant Bhatt question them about their feelings for each other. While the three sat in the garden area, he asked Neha what would have she done if she would have met Pratik before her marriage or whenever she was single.

After thinking a little, Neha said, “Kha jati mai isko.” This irked Pratik and he asked what does that mean. Replying to it the former said, “I would have dated him then.”

Nishant threw the same question at Pratik who refused to answer it then and walked away. After a while, he returned and then answered it saying, “Yes, I would have dated her too.”

He told her that he has been in a tough spot when it comes to such things in the past which is why he took some time to answer Nishant’s question.

Bigg Boss OTT airs every night at 7 PM and 10 PM on Voot. Contestants who are locked in the house are Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, and Shamita Shetty.

Raqesh Bapat Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
