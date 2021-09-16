Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Eliminated In Midnight Eviction

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT is just two days away and the contestants are doing their best to win the trophy. From the remaining contestants left on BB OTT, two will get a chance to enter Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. On Day 36 of the reality show, we saw a shocking mid-week eviction. Singer Neha Bhasin was eliminated from the show which left everyone teary-eyed.

The mid-week eviction left all the housemates teary-eyed. They cried their hearts out when they were asked to gather in the garden area by Bigg Boss.

The bottom two contestants were Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin. They both thanked the other contestants for taking care of them. While Neha thanked Pratik individually, Raqesh thanked Shamita and promised to meet outside, if he gets eliminated.

Bigg Boss then announced and asked them to step inside a different door and unlock it. Neha and Raqesh stepped inside the first door and Raqesh returned inside the house, while Neha got eliminated.

Neha's closeness with Pratik Sehajpal was discussed much on the show and in the outside world. The singer was also seen in a confused state at some point of the game and was scared of the repercussions she is going to face after stepping out of the BB OTT house.