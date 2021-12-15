Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Bigg Boss 15:Furious Devoleena Bhattacharjee Snaps At Abhijeet Bichukale For Indecent Behaviour

Big Boss 15's latest trailer shows Abhijeet Bichukale pursuing Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss in the midst of the ticket to the finale task.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee loses calm after Abhijeet Bichukale asks for a kiss | instagram/devoleenaBhattacharjee

2021-12-15T19:15:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 7:15 pm

In the forthcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', which will air on Wednesday, the contestants are required to steal things from the museum as part of their task. Contestant Abhijeet Bichukale helps Devoleena Bhattacharjee throughout the task and is seen asking for a kiss in exchange. "I can do anything for you," he offers, "but I'd like a kiss in return." 

Bhattacharjee responds angrily, saying she will never kiss him and warning him not to cross his limits and take advantage of her generosity.

Fellow contestants Tejaswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal came out in support of Bhattacharjee after this incident. Furious Prakash was seen pushing and confronting Bichukale and she says that “I’m so close to slapping him”,  while Sehajpal was captured saying "Why will she lie."Rakhi Sawant was also heard saying,  "Dada yeh galat hai.”

 
 
 
Bichukale later stated that he was joking and that he was not serious at the time.

Both Bhattacharjee and Bichkule entered the Big Boss house together as VIP contestants. Bhattacharjee has backed Abhijeet in past episodes, and she also sided with him during his confrontation and fight with Shamita Shetty.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
