Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Contestants Ishaan Sehgaal And Rajiv Adatia Get Into A Heated Argument Over A Past Secret

Contestants Ishaan Sehgaal and Rajiv Adatia know each other from before. They got into a war of words over a past secret. What is that secret which Adatia is holding against Sehgaal?

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Contestants Ishaan Sehgaal And Rajiv Adatia Get Into A Heated Argument Over A Past Secret
Rajiv Adatia And Ieshaan Sehgaal | Instagram

Trending

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Contestants Ishaan Sehgaal And Rajiv Adatia Get Into A Heated Argument Over A Past Secret
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T21:32:20+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 9:32 pm

Contestant Rajiv Adatia's entry in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house has been promptly shifting the dynamics of this game. He has wasted no time getting down to business as he manipulates every contestant he interacts with. His biggest target has been contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal. Rajiv Adatia has been grilling Ieshaan Sehgaal for being involved with Meisha Iyer and not focusing on the game. It appears that now Rajiv Adatia is after him for a different reason.

It turns out that both of them know each other from long before the show. So they are privy to each other's secrets that the rest are not aware of. To ensure Rajiv Adatia does not reveal Ishaan Sehgaal's secrets to Meisha Iyer or anyone else, the latter plays every trick in the book. He talks to him and even asks Karan Kundrra to do the same. However, Ieshaan Sehgaal gets annoyed with Rajiv Adatia and ends up having a face-off with him. "You're making me look like a fool," Ieshaan Sehgaal blurts out. As they start yelling at each other, the question arises: what secrets is Rajiv Adatia trying to hide?

Meanwhile, the contestants are divided into two teams for a new task. While 'Team B' has to stay inside the structures built for them, 'Team A' has to get them out without any physical force. Seeing Afsana Khan as the weakest link in their rival team, 'Team A' tries to break her by putting all kinds of rubbish stuff on her face. When everything else fails, they tell her that her team wouldn't let her become the captain. Afsana Khan then turns to her own team and demands to be made captain, but Jay Bhanushali tells her to not fall for this trap. In the chaos, Afsana Khan hurls some powder back at Tejasswi Prakash, who starts coughing hard and goes down. 'Sanchalak' Karan Kundrra quickly picks her up and carries her to safety.

The chemistry between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seems to be growing by the day. Tejasswi Prakash appears to be interested in Karan Kundrra, and she dials up her flirt game. She questions him why is he not married yet. Karan Kundrra shares the reason for the age gap not working for him in the past. Tejasswi Prakash then tells him, "See? You need me!"

This new love story is brewing while the other contestants are still trying to figure out what secrets Rajiv Adatia is holding behind for them.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Esha Gupta Stormed Out Of A Film Set After The Director Abused Her

Ieshaan Sehgaal Says He Has Been Wrongfully Portrayed By Rajiv Adatia; Says He Is A Straight Man

Nitu Chandra: After ‘Never Back Down – Revolt’, I Have Two More Hollywood Projects

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style

Katrina Kaif Quashes Rumours Of Her December Wedding To Vicky Kaushal

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement