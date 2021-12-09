Complaint Filed Against 'Big Boss 15' Contestant Umar Riaz For Crediting Incorrect Clothing Brand

Umar Riaz, a prominent 'Bigg Boss 15' participant, has been accused by Faizan Ansari of intentionally attaching a different label for the branded garments he is wearing this season.

A Doctor by profession Riaz is one of the most hyped Bigg Boss competitors this season. 'He is Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz's brother.

For the unfamiliar, BB competitors advertise several businesses for their wardrobes while living in the BB house. This season, Riaz has been showing his branded clothing, but it is believed that in order to intentionally tarnish the brand, he has given credit to a different label, which is unlawful.

Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai resident, has filed a complaint against Riaz for tagging and crediting the incorrect brand. Faizan Ansari was in charge of getting Riaz branded garments for 'Bigg Boss.' All the branded clothes of Riaz were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Ansari said that Umar Riaz is a liar and a bully in reference to him. He further stated that he will surely expose Umar Riaz's true nature to the public's attention and inform them of who he is in reality. He went on to say that this clearly demonstrates that there is some silly secret underneath Umar's ostensibly pleasant personality.

In addition, he has been accused of mentally and emotionally tormenting people up to this point. According to Faizan Ansari, Umar Riaz will have to answer in court for all of his wrongdoings with the people, including fraudulently labelling an incorrect brand.